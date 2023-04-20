Buying Guides
Is This 360Hz Ultrawide Display the Future of Gaming Monitors?

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

| 1 min read
Illustration of the AUO 49-inch Ultra-wide 5K 360Hz Curved Gaming Display
AUO

Picking out a gaming monitor is often an act of compromise. Massive high-res ultrawide monitors offer the best picture quality and immersion, but they lack the snappy refresh rates of smaller, lower-resolution screens. But a preview from AUO shows that things could change very soon.

AU Optronics, commonly called AUO, is a display panel supplier based in Taiwan. It showed several new panels at the Touch Taiwan 2023 Display International Exhibition, including a curved 49-inch 5K ultrawide unit with a 32:9 aspect ratio. Despite the size and resolution of this beast, it sports a 360Hz refresh rate—crazy!

Other specs include a 5000:1 contrast ratio, 95% DCI P3 color coverage, and a peak brightness of 600 nits. This is a VA panel, though AUO doesn’t specify the response time.

Source: AUO via The Verge

