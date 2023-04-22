Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Kizik Roamer Review: My New Go-To Sneakers
Grelife 24in Oscillating Space Heater Review: Comfort and Functionality Combined
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Jabra Elite 4 Review: Quality Earbuds That Don't Really Stand Out
Dell MS900 Premier Rechargeable Mouse Review: Your Digits Will Thank You
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Your Favorite Reddit App Could Get Costly

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Reddit apps on an smartphone screen.
Cory Gunther / Review Geek

If you love Reddit and use a third-party app to explore “the front page of the internet,” we have some bad news. The social media site is about to kill free API access for third-party apps, which will likely transition them into a paid subscription model.

Many third-party (unofficial) Reddit apps add additional features, change the interface on mobile to match what you see on a PC, or even help eliminate all those ads. Some apps include Sync, Relay, Boost, or RIF (Reddit is fun,) to name a few.

However, many of those apps offer paid features, which take cash out of Reddit’s pocket. Now, Reddit is looking to make major changes to how developers access its API, the terms, developer terms, and even ads APIs, which could spell trouble for app developers.

How to Apply Text Formatting on Reddit
RELATEDHow to Apply Text Formatting on Reddit

According to a Reddit post by Christian Selig, the developer of a popular Reddit app called Apollo, these changes will allow apps to access Reddit still, but they’ll have to pay for it. Essentially, it sounds like Reddit will begin charging developers to access the platform. As a result, app developers will likely pass that cost down to their users.

However, it’s important to note that the amount charged depends on each app’s usage and other metrics, so we’re not entirely sure how this will play out with the vast selection of apps currently available. On the plus side, this could give third-party devs access to more of the platform’s features, which could be a good thing for the many apps available. Either way, we’ll have to wait and see.

via 9to5Google

Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »