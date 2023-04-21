Grab the Chromecast with Google TV (HD) for $20

Is your smart TV starting to get a bit sluggish? A streaming stick like the Chromecast with Google TV will provide a snappy streaming performance and an upgraded, more intuitive interface. And, coincidentally, the Chromecast with Google TV (HD) is on sale for just $20—that’s $10 off the normal price.

The Chromecast with Google TV (HD) runs at a 1080p resolution and supports all major streaming apps. It utilizes the Google TV interface, which automatically learns your preferences to suggest content across all platforms. More notably, Google TV can maintain a universal watch list for all of your streaming services, and it offers voice control (plus smart home integration) through Google Assistant.

Even if you own a 4K TV, this may still be a killer deal. Most streaming services hide their 4K content behind an expensive, upgraded plan. And if your home internet is relatively slow, you’ll probably have trouble streaming in 4K anyway.

We don’t know when this deal will end. So, if you want a Chromecast with Google TV for just $20, now’s the time to spring for it.