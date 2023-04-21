Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Kizik Roamer Review: My New Go-To Sneakers
Grelife 24in Oscillating Space Heater Review: Comfort and Functionality Combined
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Jabra Elite 4 Review: Quality Earbuds That Don't Really Stand Out
Dell MS900 Premier Rechargeable Mouse Review: Your Digits Will Thank You
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Grab the Chromecast with Google TV (HD) for $20

A killer price for a killer streaming dongle.

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
Person holding a Chromecast remote infront of a tv with Google TV open
Jordan Gloor / Review Geek

Is your smart TV starting to get a bit sluggish? A streaming stick like the Chromecast with Google TV will provide a snappy streaming performance and an upgraded, more intuitive interface. And, coincidentally, the Chromecast with Google TV (HD) is on sale for just $20—that’s $10 off the normal price.

The Chromecast with Google TV (HD) runs at a 1080p resolution and supports all major streaming apps. It utilizes the Google TV interface, which automatically learns your preferences to suggest content across all platforms. More notably, Google TV can maintain a universal watch list for all of your streaming services, and it offers voice control (plus smart home integration) through Google Assistant.

Even if you own a 4K TV, this may still be a killer deal. Most streaming services hide their 4K content behind an expensive, upgraded plan. And if your home internet is relatively slow, you’ll probably have trouble streaming in 4K anyway.

We don’t know when this deal will end. So, if you want a Chromecast with Google TV for just $20, now’s the time to spring for it.

Chromecast with Google TV (HD)

The Chromecast with Google TV offers a personalized streaming experience with a universal watchlist, suggested content, and a single page for all of your live TV services. It also features Google Assistant and Chromecast Built-In.

Best Buy

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »