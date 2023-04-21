Buying Guides
News

Tesla Brings Back Free Supercharging for a Limited Time

A big incentive for select Tesla models.

Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

| 1 min read
Steering wheel on the Tesla Model 3
Hannah Stryker / Review Geek

We have good and bad news if you want to buy a new Tesla. While the Model 3/Y received big price cuts earlier this week, Tesla just raised the price of its flagship Model S and X. However, those expensive vehicles now come with three years of free supercharging.

For those that didn’t know or don’t remember, it offered unlimited free Supercharging to convince buyers to switch to an EV in the company’s earlier days. Over the last few years, however, Tesla has worked hard to claw back that free charging benefit.

Then, this week Tesla announced yet another round of price changes for its flagship Model S and Model X vehicles. Overnight, both are now $2,500 more than a few days ago but come with a massive incentive in the form of three years of unlimited free supercharging.

Tesla offering free supercharging again.
Tesla

As shown above, those who buy a new flagship Tesla Model S or Model X between today and June 30th, 2023, are eligible for unlimited free supercharging for the next three years. I don’t know about you, but that’s quite a deal that will likely convince a few potential buyers to finally put in an order.

Everything We Know About The Tesla Cybertruck
RELATEDEverything We Know About The Tesla Cybertruck

As usual, the deal will be tied to your Tesla account and cannot be transferred. For those keeping track, this is the seventh pricing change from Tesla in 2023, and it likely won’t be the last.

The asking price of a new Tesla vehicle is more unstable than Bitcoin, and who knows what it’ll be in another week or two. Either way, this is still a substantial benefit that many will enjoy.

via Electrek

