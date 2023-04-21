Tesla Brings Back Free Supercharging for a Limited Time

We have good and bad news if you want to buy a new Tesla. While the Model 3/Y received big price cuts earlier this week, Tesla just raised the price of its flagship Model S and X. However, those expensive vehicles now come with three years of free supercharging.

For those that didn’t know or don’t remember, it offered unlimited free Supercharging to convince buyers to switch to an EV in the company’s earlier days. Over the last few years, however, Tesla has worked hard to claw back that free charging benefit.

Then, this week Tesla announced yet another round of price changes for its flagship Model S and Model X vehicles. Overnight, both are now $2,500 more than a few days ago but come with a massive incentive in the form of three years of unlimited free supercharging.

As shown above, those who buy a new flagship Tesla Model S or Model X between today and June 30th, 2023, are eligible for unlimited free supercharging for the next three years. I don’t know about you, but that’s quite a deal that will likely convince a few potential buyers to finally put in an order.

As usual, the deal will be tied to your Tesla account and cannot be transferred. For those keeping track, this is the seventh pricing change from Tesla in 2023, and it likely won’t be the last.

The asking price of a new Tesla vehicle is more unstable than Bitcoin, and who knows what it’ll be in another week or two. Either way, this is still a substantial benefit that many will enjoy.