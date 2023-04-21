Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Kizik Roamer Review: My New Go-To Sneakers
Grelife 24in Oscillating Space Heater Review: Comfort and Functionality Combined
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Jabra Elite 4 Review: Quality Earbuds That Don't Really Stand Out
Dell MS900 Premier Rechargeable Mouse Review: Your Digits Will Thank You
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Google’s AI Bard Update Makes Coding Super BASIC

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
Google Logo by itself at the CES 2023 booth
Justin Duino / Review Geek

It still needs a lot of work, but the Google Bard AI chatbot is slowly catching up with ChatGPT. And the newest addition to Google Bard shows how, in some ways, Google could stand up to the competition—Google Bard can now write, repair, or explain code, and it can export Python script directly to Colab.

The ability to write code is a landmark feature for Google Bard. It also happens to be one of the most highly-requested features among early users. But on its own, this isn’t all that unique. ChatGPT can write code in several languages. And, at the time of writing, Google Bard only supports about 20 languages (C++, Go, Java, Javascript, Python, and Typescript are the only confirmed languages).

Here’s the notable thing about Bard’s code-writing feature; it can export Python script to Colab, so you can immediately test or edit code without copy-pasting a bunch of text into an editor. Bard also offers the ability to write functions for Google Sheets.

This kind of tight-knit integration with Google services is what many users will look for in an AI assistant. It’s also a reminder that Gmail, Google Docs, and other popular Google-owned services may soon offer Bard integration. Yes, Microsoft’s products now have ChatGPT built-in (or they will soon), but if you’re a hardcore Google user, Google will give you a reason to stick around (even if it’s late to the game).

Google Bard: How to Use Google's AI Chatbot
RELATEDGoogle Bard: How to Use Google's AI Chatbot

I should also note that GitHub’s Copilot editor has a built-in AI (and if you really want to use ChatGPT, you can integrate its API with other apps). In any case, AI still makes a lot of mistakes when writing, repairing, or analyzing code. You need to be a bit knowledgeable when using AI to write books, draft code, or perform other specialized tasks.

If you want to try Google Bard today, you need to join a waitlist. When it’s your turn to try Bard, you’ll receive an email explaining how to use the AI chatbot.

Source: Google

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »