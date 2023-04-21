T-Mobile Will Help You Break Free From Your Carrier’s Three-Year Contract

This week T-Mobile announced its next “Un-carrier” move—a new initiative called “Phone Freedom,” which provides customers greater flexibility and choice in their mobile devices. The centerpiece of Phone Freedom is the new “Go5G” plans, which guarantee new device deals every two years.

The company touts Go5G as an industry-first plan that treats new and existing customers equally when their contracts become “upgrade ready” every other year. T-Mobile is also offering to pay off customers’ old locked phones and give them brand new ones when they switch from another carrier to T-Mobile. Plus, the company offers a “Go Back Guarantee” for customers who come in from other services like AT&T and Verizon.

The new T-Mobile plans are aimed at customers locked into three-year contracts as their only financing options. The company wants to force the industry back into a two-year model since that’s how often people upgrade their phones. CEO Mike Sievert points out that AT&T and Verizon have increased device contracts from two to three years while raising their prices in the last year.

The highlights of the Go5G plans include more hotspot data–5OGG–every month that you can use across all your devices. Plus, customers who travel to Mexico and Canada will get 15GB of high-speed data when they visit those countries. And finally, when you sign up for autopay, you can save about $120 a year compared to plans from AT&T and Verizon, T-Mobile claims.

Go5G plans will exist alongside the company’s current Magenta offerings. T-Mobile touts Go5G Plus as the “supercharged” version of Magenta MAX. The new plans will be available on April 23rd.