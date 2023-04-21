Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Kizik Roamer Review: My New Go-To Sneakers
Grelife 24in Oscillating Space Heater Review: Comfort and Functionality Combined
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Jabra Elite 4 Review: Quality Earbuds That Don't Really Stand Out
Dell MS900 Premier Rechargeable Mouse Review: Your Digits Will Thank You
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

T-Mobile Will Help You Break Free From Your Carrier’s Three-Year Contract

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
Associate Editor

Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read more...

About Review Geek
@jdannychadwick
| 1 min read
T Mobile store front in a downtown area
Hannah Stryker / Review Geek

This week T-Mobile announced its next “Un-carrier” move—a new initiative called “Phone Freedom,” which provides customers greater flexibility and choice in their mobile devices. The centerpiece of Phone Freedom is the new “Go5G” plans, which guarantee new device deals every two years.

The company touts Go5G as an industry-first plan that treats new and existing customers equally when their contracts become “upgrade ready” every other year. T-Mobile is also offering to pay off customers’ old locked phones and give them brand new ones when they switch from another carrier to T-Mobile. Plus, the company offers a “Go Back Guarantee” for customers who come in from other services like AT&T and Verizon.

The new T-Mobile plans are aimed at customers locked into three-year contracts as their only financing options. The company wants to force the industry back into a two-year model since that’s how often people upgrade their phones. CEO Mike Sievert points out that AT&T and Verizon have increased device contracts from two to three years while raising their prices in the last year.

T-Mobile Samsara Un-carrier On Smart Suitcase Review: A Bright PR Grab
RELATEDT-Mobile Samsara Un-carrier On Smart Suitcase Review: A Bright PR Grab

The highlights of the Go5G plans include more hotspot data–5OGG–every month that you can use across all your devices. Plus, customers who travel to Mexico and Canada will get 15GB of high-speed data when they visit those countries. And finally, when you sign up for autopay, you can save about $120 a year compared to plans from AT&T and Verizon, T-Mobile claims.

Go5G plans will exist alongside the company’s current Magenta offerings. T-Mobile touts Go5G Plus as the “supercharged” version of Magenta MAX. The new plans will be available on April 23rd.

Source: T-Mobile

Danny Chadwick Danny Chadwick
Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read Full Bio »