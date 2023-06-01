Lindo Pro Dual Camera Video Doorbell Review: A Package Thief’s Worst Nightmare

7/10 ? 1 - Absolute Hot Garbage

2 - Sorta Lukewarm Garbage

3 - Strongly Flawed Design

4 - Some Pros, Lots Of Cons

5 - Acceptably Imperfect

6 - Good Enough to Buy On Sale

7 - Great, But Not Best-In-Class

8 - Fantastic, with Some Footnotes

9 - Shut Up And Take My Money

10 - Absolute Design Nirvana Rating: Price: $170

The Lindo Pro Dual Camera Video Doorbell delivers an impressive 190 degrees of top-down coverage, backed by stellar 2K resolution and HDR. And while certain features are still being tested, Lindo aims to knock the competition down a few pegs by offering more advanced capabilities for less.

Here's What We Like Exceptional video quality

Simple setup

Lots of great app features

Package detection works well

No paywall for cloud storage

Chime is a nice addition And What We Don't Some buffering issues

Lindo Life app can be hard to understand

No voice assistant compatibility (at this time)

Review Geek's expert reviewers go hands-on with each product we review. We put every piece of hardware through hours of testing in the real world and run them through benchmarks in our lab. We never accept payment to endorse or review a product and never aggregate other people’s reviews. Read more >>

Design: Grade-A Defense Against Porch Pirates

Dimensions: 6.73 x 6.02 x 3.5in (170.94 x 152.90 x 88.9mm)

6.73 x 6.02 x 3.5in (170.94 x 152.90 x 88.9mm) Weight: 1.12lbs (0.45kg)

1.12lbs (0.45kg) Weather Resistance: IP67-rated

IP67-rated Power: Battery or hardwired

Currently priced at $169.99, the Lindo Pro Dual 2K measures 6.73 inches from top to bottom, 6.02 inches wide, 3.5 inches from front to back, and weighs only 1.12 pounds. A little taller than competitive video doorbells, the extra length is mostly thanks to the inclusion of an extra downward-facing camera for keeping tabs on package deliveries (more on this in a moment). The doorbell sports a white chassis with a matte-black middle section and black trimming around the bottom lens.

The top lens can capture video at up to 2K resolution, and while I wasn’t able to track down official specs for the bottom lens, I’m assuming it can get fairly close to full 1080p or better; mostly because when you put both video feeds side by side, they look nearly identical. And between both lenses, you’re looking at up to 190 degrees of coverage, which the company claims is the best in the world.

Flip the doorbell over and you’ll find the power/reset button, terminals for your existing doorbell wiring, and a detaching mechanism for the mounting harness. Sandwiched between both lenses is the doorbell button, which leads us to the Chime accessory itself. About the size of an outlet-based fragrance emitter, the Lindo Chime is perfect for those of us without an existing doorbell system. When you press the button, the Chime emits three loud tones to let you know someone’s at the door.

The Lindo Pro is also equipped with three different kinds of monitoring tech, including PIR and radar motion sensors, on top of traditional motion-scanning technology. With all three in play, Lindo claims you’ll be able to reduce false alarms (from things like wildlife and passing vehicles) more efficiently, and at an operating range of up to 23 feet.

Setup: Just Like Any Other Doorbell Camera

Before installing, you’ll want to decide if you’re going to use your home’s existing doorbell wiring (if it’s available) or opt for the Lindo Pro’s built-in battery instead. The company claims you’ll get up to six months of use on a single charge, and you can easily recharge the cell using the included USB-C cable. For my own testing purposes, I went with battery power.

In terms of official setup, if you haven’t already, you’ll want to download the Lindo Life app (for iPhone/iPad and Android) to sign up for a Lindo account and activate your Lindo Pro. Next, go ahead and plug in the Chime to whatever wall outlet it’s going to live in. Once the front-facing LED turns red, grab the Lindo Pro and press the power button until you hear a beep. Now you’ll want to use the app to connect your Lindo Pro to your Wi-Fi network (2.4GHz only).

Throwing up the mounting assembly is pretty straightforward. Use the stencil to mark off where you’ll be drilling pilot holes (if necessary) or inserting screws, and use the 15-degree wedge piece if you need to introduce a little more angling to the Pro’s field of view. With the harness in place, simply slide the Lindo Pro in from the top, and you’re all set to start using it.

Video Quality: You May Never Even Need HDR

Max Resolution: 2K

2K Field of View: Up to 190 degrees

Up to 190 degrees HDR: Included

Included Battery Life: Up to 6 months

The Lindo Pro shoots at up to 2K resolution, along with HDR for enhanced colors and contrast, and let me just say that the quality of the footage is quite superb. Simply put, the Lindo Pro captures some of the best-looking real-time and recorded video of any Wi-Fi-connected security camera I’ve ever tested, and I’m comparing it to big names like Ring and SimpliSafe.

The front hall of my apartment building is a great testing space for video doorbells because of the super-bright LED sconces on the walls. Most cameras I’ve tested in the past have a hard time contending with the big push of these powerful bulbs, resulting in footage that is often overexposed and riddled with artifacts, but that wasn’t the case with the Lindo Pro. When viewing real-time feeds from both lenses, everything looked clear and crisp, especially in terms of color. From the gray walls to the navy-patterned carpeting, there was little detail lost in Wi-Fi-connected translation; and while there was a tiny bit of blockiness around the sconces and wall sections closet to the light source, it was just a slight loss of detail that’s rather on par for the course when it comes to web-connected surveillance gear of any kind.

And quite honestly, HDR (which is not toggled on by default) didn’t do very much to correct the blockiness. In fact, in my time using the camera, I didn’t really notice any difference between standard 2K footage and live views/recordings enhanced through HDR—during the day. But if you’re dealing with a light-starved environment come nightfall, HDR can always help to fill in some missing details obscured by shadows.

Still, though, it’s not a massive image quality booster, and I suspect that having HDR turned on is a quicker drain for the battery and a bigger pull on your network bandwidth. So if you really don’t need it, I’d keep HDR shut off.

In Action: Solid Performance with a Few Hitches

As far as functionality goes, the Lindo Pro works like a charm. Whenever someone approaches the camera, you’ll receive a notification on whatever device the Lindo Life app is installed on (more on the app below). I personally liked that these pings are also in the form of rich notifications, where you’ll see a preview image of who or what was detected in your phone’s notification blurb, along with descriptive text that describes the trigger (person detection, someone ringed the doorbell, etc.). Tapping one of these notifications will bring you into the event log of the Lindo app, where you’ll be able to play back whatever footage was captured.

Lindo claims that the Lindo Pro’s response time clocks in at about three seconds, and I can totally stand behind this claim. Considering the ARM processor that the doorbell uses, Wi-Fi stability is the name of the game here. My own router is located about 30 feet from the door where my Lindo Pro was mounted, and at no point did I ever have any dropout issues, even with a door and a few interior walls standing between the doorbell and the router.

I also had no trouble with using the included Lindo Chime. Whenever the doorbell button was pressed, the Chime reacted almost instantly, sounding out three loud tones to let me know someone was at the door. Two-way chat worked very well, too. The audio was crisp and clear on both ends, and the in-app feature is quick and easy to use.

Now as far as getting into the app goes (and I have more to say about this below), there is a little bit of lag time between tapping a notification and getting into the event log. It’s only about four or five seconds, but in the event that you’re trying to access footage, if there’s an emergency afoot, you’ll need to be prepared for some level of buffering to occur; and this carries over into the initial camera feed/recording, too. Whenever I would first load a video clip or fire up the Lindo Pro’s live view, the picture would sort of “download” as I was looking at it, filling in exposure, color, and contrast details within the first few seconds of image-launch.

I feel like I’m making it sound like things look super blurry at first sight, which isn’t the case. But imagine this little nighttime scenario: An intruder approaches, issuing a notification to your phone. When you first launch the Lindo Pro’s live view, it takes a few solid seconds for the feed to optimize, and in the time it takes to go from low- to high-res, the intruder steals a prized porch plant and takes off into the night. In-camera, you can see how tall they were and what color clothing they were wearing, but some blockiness in the head area makes it nearly impossible to know what their face looked like.

All I’m saying is, in the world of security cameras, the more readily-accessible detail, the better.

The Lindo Life App: All the Tools You Need

Works With: iOS and Android

iOS and Android Voice Assistant Compatibility: Coming soon

If you’ve ever used a video doorbell app, or any smart camera app for that matter, the Lindo Life app should look and feel pretty familiar. The “My Home” screen will give you a breakdown of all the Lindo hardware and supported third-party devices currently connected to your network. In the case of the Lindo Pro, you’ll see a thumbnail of the last-viewed vantage, along with options for snoozing, a “Settings” button, and a top menu ribbon with motion detection, Wi-Fi, and battery level indicators.

Tapping the thumbnail will put you into the Lindo Pro’s live view, which is first displayed in portrait orientation, where the top feed is your standard wide-angle lens, and the bottom is the feed from the downward-facing camera. Turning your phone sideways (or tapping the “Landscape” button in the bottom-right corner of the top feed) will give you a much wider top-lens image, while relegating the package camera to more of a picture-in-picture display.

A ribbon along the bottom of the screen features five different commands. From left to right, these include “Snapshot” (for grabbing a quick photo of the current live view), “Record” (for manually capturing a video clip), “Chat” (for using two-way audio to converse with visitors) “Response” (for delivering system-generated responses when you’re not home or don’t feel like chatting with the person at the door), and a “Sound” on/off toggle.

Tapping the “Settings” button (top-right icon when in live view) will bring you to a dashboard chock-full of customizations and monitoring features. Right toward the top of the screen, you’ll see “Motion Detection,” “Auto Respond,” and “Power Manager” settings. Tapping “Motion Detection” will allow you to toggle motion detection on/off, adjust detection type and sensitivity, and create up to four Activity Zones (motion outside of these areas will be ignored). There’s also a toggle on/off for “Package Detection” (which is currently being beta-tested and doesn’t seem to work).

Now when navigating between the live view and different settings panels, the Lindo Life app did an awful lot of buffering. And while these little load-ins didn’t take more than a few seconds to get through, it was a little frustrating to have to keep waiting for certain menus to open up.

Back on the dashboard, tapping “Auto Respond” lets you pre-record a voice response that guests will hear whenever they hit the Chime button, and “Power Manager” will allow you to further adjust motion detection to maximize battery life. You’ll also see options for “Video,” “Audio,” “Privacy Zone,” and “Notification” settings, and I recommend making a few adjustments here.

For starters, if you’re all about getting the sharpest-looking footage possible, hop into “Video Settings” and toggle HDR on (as mentioned, it’s off by default). You’ll also see some handy customizations for “Night Vision,” the best of which is the ability to keep the built-in spotlights set to their brightest output for optimal nighttime live views and recording. Back on the Home Screen, tap the “Events” button at the bottom of the page to see a log of all motion-triggered and manually recorded video clips, which can be filtered by event type and day of the week. Tapping a clip will bring you to a playback screen that replays the footage, with options to download and share the video.

What’s super-nice about the Lindo Pro is that you’ll get three days of free video storage to Lindo’s servers, and while it’s not the 30 or 60 days you’ll get from competitive doorbells, these one- or two-month event logs are usually tethered to a monthly subscription cost. That’s not the case with Lindo, and if you do decide to sign up for the company’s monthly membership, benefits include offline recording and a permanent collection of recordings and snapshots.

Overall, I found the Lindo Life app to include just about everything a video doorbell app should have, but be prepared for typos galore. For the most part, nothing will be impossible to decipher, but some item descriptions can be difficult to understand. I’m a bit of a stickler for clean copy in control apps, and whenever I see lots of typos, I go on high alert. Why? Because in my opinion, a lack of lingo-driven quality assurance can often be a sign of a lackluster product or service. As far as Lindo goes, though, the tech and features are rock-solid.

Should You Buy the Lindo Pro Dual Camera Video Doorbell?

The Lindo Pro Dual Camera Video Doorbell has truly got what it takes to become a go-to video doorbell, and don’t forget about all the features you’re getting that aren’t locked behind a paywall. Now there are still a few bugs to work out, and while these are mostly in the form of the in-app menu and command descriptions and footage buffering, if you’re all about a clean user interface and lightning-fast response times, you should know that these are the areas where the product needs some work.

But here’s the other side of the Lindo Pro coin: Lindo is one of the only companies that includes a downward-facing camera, opening your total vantage up to 190 degrees, which is pretty awesome if you ask me.