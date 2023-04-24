Buying Guides
Why Some YouTube TV Customers Can’t Get the NFL Sunday Ticket

3rd-party billing is the problem.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news.

About Review Geek
| 1 min read
YouTube NFL Sunday ticket logo.
YouTube

Now that the NFL Sunday Ticket is available from YouTube, those who subscribe to YouTubeTV can get the package at a discount, and there’s even early bird promotional pricing. However, countless users can’t sign up, at least not yet.

If you already enjoy YouTube TV, the NFL Sunday Ticket is only $349 for the 2023-24 season. Or, an early bird sign-up discount makes it a pretty good deal, being only $249 until June 6th. Unfortunately, many fans aren’t able to sign up for the NFL Ticket at all, depending on how they’re paying for YouTube TV.

According to fans on Reddit, the NFL Sunday Ticket isn’t available for those enjoying YouTube TV with third-party billing. For example, if you pay for YTTV through your phone carrier or internet provider like Verizon Wireless, AT&T, Comcast, Frontier, or even the Google Play Store, adding on the NFL Sunday Ticket isn’t an option.

YouTube Dropped the Ball With NFL Sunday Ticket Options
RELATEDYouTube Dropped the Ball With NFL Sunday Ticket Options

The Sunday Ticket is not available if you pay for YouTube TV through any third party instead of direct billing. A customer service rep told ReviewGeek that YouTube doesn’t have the ability to integrate the two but that the team is working on a solution.

As a result, tons of fans like myself that enjoy YouTube TV aren’t just having trouble signing up for the Sunday Ticket, we can’t at all. Thankfully, according to Cord Cutters News, Google will still honor the discounted price if it’s unable to find a solution before the June 6th promotional period ends.

It’s also worth noting that you can cancel YouTube TV and re-subscribe with a credit or debit card instead of using third-party billing, then sign up for the NFL Sunday Ticket. It’s a bit frustrating but worth the hassle to enjoy the entire NFL season for only $249.

