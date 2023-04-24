Buying Guides
LEGO’s Epic ‘The Little Mermaid’ Set Is Perfect for Disney Adults

It's a beast.

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT.

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
1 min read
The LEGO Royal Clamshell set.
LEGO

To celebrate the live-action Little Mermaid movie, LEGO is opening pre-orders for its massive Royal Clamshell set. It’s an impressive LEGO creation that’s sure to appeal to adult Disney fans, and surprisingly, it features a whopping 1,808 pieces.

We first heard about this set when it was leaked in mid-April. And, for the most part, we figured out what LEGO was going for—the Royal Clamshell includes all of the major (undersea) characters from The Little Mermaid, including Ariel, King Trident, Ursula, Karina, Indira, Flounder, and Sebastian. The set itself represents several locations from The Little Mermaid, including Trident’s throne, Ursula’s lair, and Ariel’s grotto.

Someone setting the LEGO Royal Clamshell set on a shelf.
LEGO
A closeup of the Ariel minifig in LEGO's Royal Clamshell set.
LEGO
The Ariel, King Trident, Ursula, Flounder, Sebastian, Karina, and Indira characters in LEGO's Royal Clamshell set.
LEGO
Still, today’s announcement reveals some new details about this set. It features 1,808 pieces, which is more than we expected, and it’s a full 13 inches tall. The construction of this set is also fairly complex, with small pieces placed in near-random locations to create a sense of texture, depth, and color.

LEGO is also launching two The Little Mermaid sets for kids—Ariel’s Treasure Chest is basically a music box, while The Little Mermaid Story Book is kind of like a Polly Pocket apartment. For better or worse, these two sets are part of the LEGO Friends series, so they are not “real” LEGO.

Pre-orders for the LEGO Royal Clamshell open today. This set costs $160 and ships May 4th, though LEGO VIP members get early access on May 1st. The Little Mermaid Story Book ships May 1st with pre-orders opening today, while Ariel’s Treasure Chest arrives June 1st.

LEGO The Little Mermaid Royal Clamshell

Adult Disney fans rejoice! LEGO's Royal Clamshell set features an attractive design and over 1800 individual pieces. It's the perfect addition to any space in your home, and it may be fun to build with some help from your kids.

Shop

Source: LEGO

