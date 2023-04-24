LEGO’s Epic ‘The Little Mermaid’ Set Is Perfect for Disney Adults

To celebrate the live-action Little Mermaid movie, LEGO is opening pre-orders for its massive Royal Clamshell set. It’s an impressive LEGO creation that’s sure to appeal to adult Disney fans, and surprisingly, it features a whopping 1,808 pieces.

We first heard about this set when it was leaked in mid-April. And, for the most part, we figured out what LEGO was going for—the Royal Clamshell includes all of the major (undersea) characters from The Little Mermaid, including Ariel, King Trident, Ursula, Karina, Indira, Flounder, and Sebastian. The set itself represents several locations from The Little Mermaid, including Trident’s throne, Ursula’s lair, and Ariel’s grotto.

Still, today’s announcement reveals some new details about this set. It features 1,808 pieces, which is more than we expected, and it’s a full 13 inches tall. The construction of this set is also fairly complex, with small pieces placed in near-random locations to create a sense of texture, depth, and color.

LEGO is also launching two The Little Mermaid sets for kids—Ariel’s Treasure Chest is basically a music box, while The Little Mermaid Story Book is kind of like a Polly Pocket apartment. For better or worse, these two sets are part of the LEGO Friends series, so they are not “real” LEGO.

Pre-orders for the LEGO Royal Clamshell open today. This set costs $160 and ships May 4th, though LEGO VIP members get early access on May 1st. The Little Mermaid Story Book ships May 1st with pre-orders opening today, while Ariel’s Treasure Chest arrives June 1st.

