News

Powerland’s Electric ATV Hits the U.S. This Summer

A fast and capable all-electric ATV.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles.

@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Powerland Tachyon electric ATV.
Powerland

Electric cars and bikes are everywhere, and we’re seeing a similar shift with airplanes, boats, lawnmowers, and ATVs. Developed in India, the new Powerland Tachyon all-electric ATV is a quad-motor beast ready to roll into U.S. markets this summer.

We first heard about Powerland electric ATVs a few years back, with the company eying the U.S. market in late 2019. With the latest and greatest high-speed “Tachyon,” the company is finally ready with its first street-legal electric ATV.

The company describes its 2023 Tachyon ATV as one of the “fastest and most powerful electric ATVs,” but there isn’t a lot of competition in the space yet, so take that as you will.

So, what does the stylish new Powerland Tachyon ATV have to offer? A quad motor all-wheel drive design makes it a fast, capable, and beefy adventure machine. The 11kWh battery and four motors deliver around 50 horsepower, a range of about 68 miles per charge, and plenty of speed and torque. Plus, a long-range model is apparently in the works.

The top speed and acceleration will vary depending on the region, not to mention its certification and vehicle classification. That said, Powerland says it’s capable of 0-36 mph in around four seconds and can reach speeds up to 60 mph. In some locations, it’ll be limited to 60 km/h (36 mph.)

The company is taking reservations now in four different color options, and it’ll first arrive in Germany this summer. Then, pricing is expected to come in at around $15,000 stateside.

via Electrek

