Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Kizik Roamer Review: My New Go-To Sneakers
Grelife 24in Oscillating Space Heater Review: Comfort and Functionality Combined
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
NZXT Capsule Mini and Mini Boom Arm Review: Budget Bundle for Budding Streamers
Jabra Elite 4 Review: Quality Earbuds That Don't Really Stand Out
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Tesla Has Good News for Used EV Sales

After 200K miles, its battery holds up great.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Door handle, steering wheel, infotainment display, wireless chargers, and storage inside the Tesla Model 3
Justin Duino / Review Geek

Two common questions for those interested in buying a new or used electric car revolve around battery life and mileage. How well does a battery hold up after years of recharging? This week, Tesla gave us a rare look at its behind-the-scenes data for a vehicle battery after 200,000 miles.

During Tesla’s annual impact report for 2022, the company confirmed some key details for prospective buyers. After selling vehicles for over a decade, the data suggests that its batteries only lose about 12% of capacity after 200,000 miles. This is known as battery degradation, and anyone with a smartphone understands that over time lithium-ion doesn’t hold the same charge as it did when new.

How Long Do EV Batteries Last?
RELATEDHow Long Do EV Batteries Last?

As noted by Electrek, these numbers are slightly worse than the just above 10% Tesla last reported, but it’s still a pretty impressive statistic. It suggests that after owning and driving a Tesla for years or putting a heavy 200,000 miles on the vehicle, its battery will still be in great shape. Or, if you’re considering a used Tesla, the battery is likely still in excellent working order.

However, it’s worth noting that most of the data is for the older Model S and Model X, as Tesla has more data for those vehicles. A more affordable car like the Model 3 with a smaller battery may have more recharges to reach 200K miles, which could have more degradation over time.

Tesla battery degradation after 200K
Tesla

Another way of looking at this data is that an aging Tesla Model S with 200,000 miles on a battery that’s degraded about 12% over its life will drop from an estimated range of 405 miles per charge to roughly 357 miles per charge. That’s due to the battery degrading a bit over time. Similar to an old gas vehicle that doesn’t get the same MPG thanks to wear and tear.

Another interesting fact from Tesla’s impact report is that its EVs avoided releasing nearly 13.4 million metric tons of CO2 into the atmosphere in 2022. Or, in other terms, that’s roughly 33 billion miles of driving without all the emissions.

For those wondering, Tesla offers a battery and drive unit warranty for at least eight years or 100,000 miles, and some models extend to 150,000 miles. After that period, Tesla promises its batteries are still good for at least 70% capacity. If a battery drops below that, it’s eligible for a warranty replacement. Looking at this latest 2022 data, its vehicles are holding up quite well, which is good news for used EV sales.

In closing, Tesla confirmed future impact reports would share data on newer vehicles and its latest battery chemistries, hopefully showing more improvements.

Source: Tesla via Electrek

Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »