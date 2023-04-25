GM Retires the Affordable Chevy Bolt EV

Most EVs are expensive, and manufacturers continue to reveal exciting new luxurious models with huge price tags. The first truly affordable electric vehicle was the Chevy Bolt EV, but unfortunately, GM is set to end production later this year.

During an earning call this week, GM CEO Mary Barra announced plans to officially kill the Chevy Bolt EV and the EUV, its SUV sibling. This is bad news for affordable EV ownership, as the Chevy Bolt could be had for under $20K thanks to the $7,500 Federal EV tax credit.

Sure, Chevrolet had its share of troubles with the Bolt over the years, especially with the lengthy recall over battery issues and fires in 2021. That said, the Chevy Bolt EV is still popular among shoppers.

According to GM, the company plans to wind down production and manufacturing of the Bolt EV later this year. The Orion Township assembly plant in Michigan will create the last Bolt EV. The plant will shift production to electric trucks like the new Silverado EV. Then, I’m assuming that’ll eventually include a new electric Chevy Colorado.

Ending the Bolt production will help the company scale up electric truck manufacturing and make way for GM’s next-generation EVs like the all-new Equinox and Blazer EV. Once the Bolt disappears, GM’s most affordable electric vehicle will be the 2024 Equinox, which starts at around $30,000.

In closing, it’s worth noting that the Bolt EV and EUV are built on GM’s old and outdated BEV2 system, not the newer Ultium platform, so this move makes sense. Who knows, maybe it’ll make a return a few years down the road.