DJI’s Mavic 3 Pro Is the “World’s First” Triple-Camera Drone

Like a painter or a carpenter, photographers and videographers rely on a wide selection of tools when adapting to new challenges or bringing creative ideas to life. And what tool is better than a bunch of cameras? That’s the idea behind DJI’s Mavic 3 Pro, the world’s first triple-camera drone.

Naturally, the DJI Mavic 3 Pro uses the main Hasselblad camera (24mm equivalent) that’s featured in previous Mavic 3 models. The old 166mm telephoto camera (7x optical zoom) is also included, though it’s accompanied by a new 70mm medium-tele camera (3x optical zoom). The two telephoto lenses support 4K/60FPS video, while the main camera retains its 5.1K/50FPS shooting (but adds slow-mo 120fps with DCI 4K).

The medium-tele lens is a middle ground between the prime and telephoto lens. Basically, it lets you shoot the space “between” these two lenses, which gives you a lot of speed and flexibility when framing photos or videos. I should also note that, unlike the DJI Mavic 3 Pro’s 166mm telephoto lens, its new 70mm lens supports D-Log M for increased color grading flexibility.

There are a few drawbacks to this design, though. The DJI Mavic 3 Pro weighs 958 grams, which will cause problems for customers in the EU. It also has a slightly shorter battery life than the standard Mavic 3 (43 minutes instead of 46 minutes), and there aren’t any notable changes to the drone’s AI or software. This is mainly just a camera upgrade.

And, of course, the Mavic 3 Pro makes DJI’s catalog of drones more confusing than ever before. Customers must now choose between the Mavic 3, the Mavic 3 Classic, the Mini 3 Pro, this new Mavic 3 Pro, and a smorgasbord of other products. Maybe it’s time for DJI to discontinue a few drones and move on to a fourth-generation device.

The DJI Mavic 3 Pro starts at $2,199 and comes with a remote control. Of course, there are several upgrade packages available, including a Cine model that adds ProRes video to all three cameras and 1TB of built-in storage.

