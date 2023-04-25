Buying Guides
by Review Geek

News

DJI’s Mavic 3 Pro Is the “World’s First” Triple-Camera Drone

But it's mainly a camera upgrade.

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

| 1 min read
DJI Mavic 3 Pro in the air.
DJI

Like a painter or a carpenter, photographers and videographers rely on a wide selection of tools when adapting to new challenges or bringing creative ideas to life. And what tool is better than a bunch of cameras? That’s the idea behind DJI’s Mavic 3 Pro, the world’s first triple-camera drone.

Naturally, the DJI Mavic 3 Pro uses the main Hasselblad camera (24mm equivalent) that’s featured in previous Mavic 3 models. The old 166mm telephoto camera (7x optical zoom) is also included, though it’s accompanied by a new 70mm medium-tele camera (3x optical zoom). The two telephoto lenses support 4K/60FPS video, while the main camera retains its 5.1K/50FPS shooting (but adds slow-mo 120fps with DCI 4K).

The medium-tele lens is a middle ground between the prime and telephoto lens. Basically, it lets you shoot the space “between” these two lenses, which gives you a lot of speed and flexibility when framing photos or videos. I should also note that, unlike the DJI Mavic 3 Pro’s 166mm telephoto lens, its new 70mm lens supports D-Log M for increased color grading flexibility.

There are a few drawbacks to this design, though. The DJI Mavic 3 Pro weighs 958 grams, which will cause problems for customers in the EU. It also has a slightly shorter battery life than the standard Mavic 3 (43 minutes instead of 46 minutes), and there aren’t any notable changes to the drone’s AI or software. This is mainly just a camera upgrade.

Are Cheap Drones Ever Worth The Money?
RELATEDAre Cheap Drones Ever Worth The Money?

And, of course, the Mavic 3 Pro makes DJI’s catalog of drones more confusing than ever before. Customers must now choose between the Mavic 3, the Mavic 3 Classic, the Mini 3 Pro, this new Mavic 3 Pro, and a smorgasbord of other products. Maybe it’s time for DJI to discontinue a few drones and move on to a fourth-generation device.

The DJI Mavic 3 Pro starts at $2,199 and comes with a remote control. Of course, there are several upgrade packages available, including a Cine model that adds ProRes video to all three cameras and 1TB of built-in storage.

DJI Mavic 3 Pro

The DJI Mavic 3 Pro adds a medium-tele camera, giving you more creativity and flexibility when framing photos or videos. It's also the first drone with a triple-camera array.

Shop

Source: DJI

