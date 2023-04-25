Buying Guides
Buying Guides

All Xfinity Customers Now Get Free Live TV Streaming Channels

Although the selection is somewhat limited.

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
Xfinity store front in a downtown area
Hannah Stryker / Review Geek

All Xfinity customers, including those without an Xfinity Video plan, can now view over 20 live TV channels for free in the Xfinity Stream app. This selection includes the NBC News NOW, Sky News, and 19 Xumo-branded channels, though other live TV channels should be added in the future.

These channels are integrated into the Xfinity Stream channel guide, so they’ll show up alongside your channel subscriptions (if you have any). Of course, Xfinity Stream also lets you rent and buy movies, and it offers a rotating selection of new content in its “Free This Week” section.

As noted by Cord Cutters News, this is probably Comcast’s attempt to attract or retain customers. But it may also be a simple trick to introduce internet and phone customers to Xfinity Stream, which may lead to more Xfinity Video or cable TV subscriptions. In any case, you can’t complain about free stuff.

I should note that these channels are already available on other free streaming services, including Xumo. There are also several ways to stream live news for free, and at the time of writing, Xfinity Stream’s selection of free content is much smaller than that of competitors like Pluto TV or Tubi.

The Xfinity Stream app is available on iOS, Android, and most smart TVs. Bear in mind that you need to be an Xfinity customer to watch free content in the Xfinity Stream app.

Source: Comcast Xfinity via Cord Cutters News

