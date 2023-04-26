Verizon Mobile Protect Customers Now Get Screen Repairs for Free

Ideally, you should never break or damage your expensive smartphone. But accidents happen. Phone insurance is often the best way to protect your investment, and in a surprise move, Verizon is adding some enticing perks to its Mobile Protect service.

Customers with a Verizon Mobile Protect plan can now redeem an unlimited number of claims. More notably, the Verizon Mobile Protect deductible for cracked screen repair is now just $0—down from the old price of $29. That means you get an unlimited number of screen repairs!

Verizon is also slicing the price of its damage replacement deductible. If your phone is so screwed up that you need a new one, the deductible is now just $99 instead of $249.

This is in addition to some of Verizon Mobile Protect’s existing perks, like 24/7 access to tech support, same-day delivery and setup for new or replacement devices, and “fast” battery replacements (realistically, the speed of your battery replacement depends on your smartphone model).

If you’re an iPhone or Samsung Galaxy user, there’s still a lot of value in AppleCare+ and Samsung Care+. But Verizon Mobile Protect is often a better option for families—if you use the Mobile Protect Multi-Device plan, you can protect three phones for $50 a month (plus $11.40 for each additional line).

Verizon Mobile Protect costs $14 to $17 per month, depending on the phone model you own. If you’re a Verizon customer, I suggest looking into this phone insurance service. Just be sure to weigh your options with AppleCare+ or Samsung Care+ if you own an iPhone or Samsung Galaxy device.