Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Reebok Floatride Energy 5 Review: Daily running shoes big on stability
Kizik Roamer Review: My New Go-To Sneakers
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
WiiM Pro Review: Add Smarts to Your Speakers and Audio Gear on the Cheap
NZXT Capsule Mini and Mini Boom Arm Review: Budget Bundle for Budding Streamers
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Verizon Mobile Protect Customers Now Get Screen Repairs for Free

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
A phone with Verizon as its service provider
Hannah Stryker / Review Geek

Ideally, you should never break or damage your expensive smartphone. But accidents happen. Phone insurance is often the best way to protect your investment, and in a surprise move, Verizon is adding some enticing perks to its Mobile Protect service.

Customers with a Verizon Mobile Protect plan can now redeem an unlimited number of claims. More notably, the Verizon Mobile Protect deductible for cracked screen repair is now just $0—down from the old price of $29. That means you get an unlimited number of screen repairs!

Verizon is also slicing the price of its damage replacement deductible. If your phone is so screwed up that you need a new one, the deductible is now just $99 instead of $249.

AppleCare+ Now Offers Unlimited iPhone Repairs
RELATEDAppleCare+ Now Offers Unlimited iPhone Repairs

This is in addition to some of Verizon Mobile Protect’s existing perks, like 24/7 access to tech support, same-day delivery and setup for new or replacement devices, and “fast” battery replacements (realistically, the speed of your battery replacement depends on your smartphone model).

If you’re an iPhone or Samsung Galaxy user, there’s still a lot of value in AppleCare+ and Samsung Care+. But Verizon Mobile Protect is often a better option for families—if you use the Mobile Protect Multi-Device plan, you can protect three phones for $50 a month (plus $11.40 for each additional line).

Verizon Mobile Protect costs $14 to $17 per month, depending on the phone model you own. If you’re a Verizon customer, I suggest looking into this phone insurance service. Just be sure to weigh your options with AppleCare+ or Samsung Care+ if you own an iPhone or Samsung Galaxy device.

Source: Verizon

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »