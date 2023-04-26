Buying Guides
News

Lenovo’s ThinkPhone Plays Nice With Your Windows PC

Great for business or play, the Thinkphone is available now for $699.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Lenovo ThinkPhone next to a laptop.
Lenovo

Lenovo bought Motorola nearly a decade ago and is finally getting around to releasing a smartphone bearing its familiar “Think” name. The new Lenovo ThinkPhone is a high-end device with plenty to offer for only $699.

The ThinkPhone by Motorola has all the flagship specs and features of many phones available today from Samsung, Google, or OnePlus. We’re talking about a big 6.6-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, the latest and greatest Qualcomm processor, 8-12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of storage.

There’s a powerful 50MP camera on the rear that can double as an AI-powered webcam for business users, a fingerprint scanner, IP68 water resistance, and a durable design thanks to Lenovo’s familiar soft-touch aramid fiber finish on the back. There’s no red rubber nub like its laptops, but you’ll find a red shortcut button on the left edge.

As you can see, it’s a pretty standard-looking smartphone from the front, with a rugged design on the rear. For the price, it stacks up nicely against the competition. But then it also packs a suite of productivity features that play nicely with Windows PCs, making it ideal for business users.

With one tap, ThinkPhone and ThinkPad owners can instantly sync data between devices, share a clipboard, see notifications on Windows, and even drag-drop files between the two. Lenovo also has an “app streaming” mode, where you can run Android apps on your laptop screen.

Basically, it’s an excellent smartphone for business users, but it also packs everything regular customers want in a high-end phone at the same time. The ThinkPhone is available now in “select B2B channels in the U.S.,” so companies can order them from Lenovo.

And since this is a quality smartphone for work or play, anyone can buy it directly from Lenovo’s online store for $699, and it works with most major carriers. It’ll be available from April 28th, 2023.

Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola

The all-new Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola is now available for business or personal use for only $699.

Lenovo

via The Verge

