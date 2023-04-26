Buying Guides
News

WiZ Smart Bulbs Gain Official Apple Home Support

It's all thanks to the Matter update.

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT.

| 1 min read
A lineup of Wiz smart bulbs
Signify

In a surprise move, Signify says that all WiZ smart lighting products made in 2021 or later now offer full Apple Home compatibility. These products previously supported Siri Shortcuts, but they couldn’t be controlled from the Apple Home app or by HomeKit-connected devices.

This update is thanks to WiZ’s newfound Matter support. The Matter protocol is basically a “universal translator” for smart home devices, as it allows connected products to communicate regardless of their branding.

Additionally, Matter allows for quicker device setup. And it leverages Thread for local device-to-device communications, which may reduce Wi-Fi congestion, boost your smart home range, and improve the responsiveness of your connected devices. All major smart home brands, including Google, Amazon, Samsung, and Apple, are involved in Matter’s development, though the deployment of this smart home protocol is still quite spotty.

Matter, The Great Universal Smart Home Standard, Is Already Fragmented
RELATEDMatter, The Great Universal Smart Home Standard, Is Already Fragmented

You need the WiZ v2 app to unlock Matter functionality, plus a Matter Controller like the Apple HomePod, Google Nest Hub, or Amazon Echo. And, at the time of writing, WiZ only offers the Matter update for a slim selection of smart lighting products (you can check for compatibility by following the WiZ FAQ).

If you’re already using the original WiZ app, install WiZ V2 (iOS/Android) and follow the company’s Matter update instructions. It’s a simple process. I should note that Philips Hue, which is also owned by Signify, is slowly integrating its products with Matter.

Source: Signify

