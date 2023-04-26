Buying Guides
by Review Geek

The iPhone 15 Pro Could Lose Its Mute Switch

Could Apple ditch the mute switch for an action button?

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Justin Duino / Review Geek

With the annual September release timeframe inching closer, iPhone 15 rumors have been everywhere. We’ve heard about design changes, a smaller notch, haptic buttons, USB-C, and more. Now, new leaks suggest the high-end iPhone 15 Pro could lose its famous mute switch.

For months, reports suggested Apple would ditch all the buttons on the iPhone 15 and instead use solid-state haptics as buttons. The volume up/down could be one long touchpad instead of two individual buttons.

Thankfully, over the last few weeks, several analysts claim Apple scrapped that plan and will revert to the familiar two-button layout and mute switch for the iPhone 15 series.

iPhone 15 Pro render with no mute switch.
9to5Mac

However, according to 9to5Mac, the more expensive iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will use an all-new “action button” of sorts to replace the mute switch. The render above shows that iPhone 15 Pro models could still have the same two volume keys, but the mute switch is now a dedicated button.

Their sources suggest that the mute switch is dead for Apple’s high-end phones. Instead, we could get something similar to the action button on the Apple Watch Ultra. By that, we mean it’ll likely still mute devices but could also be customizable with different actions and shortcuts. Again, this change only applies to the Pro-line.

The report mentions a larger camera hump, meaning the iPhone 15 Pro could get an upgraded periscope zoom lens, a more rounded design, and a USB-C charging port on the bottom. Remember, these are only rumors, and nothing is certain until Apple jumps on stage later this Autumn and reveals its new phone.

via 9to5Mac

