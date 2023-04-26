Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Reebok Floatride Energy 5 Review: Daily running shoes big on stability
Kizik Roamer Review: My New Go-To Sneakers
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
WiiM Pro Review: Add Smarts to Your Speakers and Audio Gear on the Cheap
NZXT Capsule Mini and Mini Boom Arm Review: Budget Bundle for Budding Streamers
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Onyx’s Latest E Ink Tablet Might Be the Perfect Comic Book Reader

A solid tablet for work and play.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Onyx Boox color e-paper screen.
Onyx Boox

Onyx Boox, a popular name in the e-reader market, announced its latest E ink tablet with a color display. The new 10.3-inch Boox Tab Ultra C has an upgraded Kaleido 3 E Ink screen with a higher color resolution and more.

Onyx Boox Tab Ultra Review: The Best E-Paper Tablet PC Still Has Its Limits
RELATEDOnyx Boox Tab Ultra Review: The Best E-Paper Tablet PC Still Has Its Limits

While we enjoyed the original Boox Tab Ultra in our review late last year, thanks to its big screen, friendly form factor, rear camera, and excellent battery life, the new Ultra C kicks things up a notch.

Overall, these two eReader tablets aren’t that different. Potential buyers will enjoy the same design, experience, and software, only now it comes with the latest version of E Ink’s color display technology. And while you can still use it in black-and-white mode, the high color resolution makes things even more enjoyable.

The first thing that comes to mind is how great this will be for reading comics, especially with Onyx’s partnership with Bilibili Comics, not to mention for work with presentations, graphs, and more.

Similar to the original Ultra, the new Ultra C operates with the same 300ppi resolution, but turning on the colors will drop it down to 150ppi. However, the new Kaleiso 3 screen should be far more responsive. So while it won’t look like an iPad for videos or comics, expect an improved experience over older color E ink screens and traditional eReader tablets.

The Tab Ultra C also enjoys a new physical power button, a capacitive fingerprint scanner, and the included stylus and magnetic keyboard cover. It still runs on Android 11 but employs the latest Boox firmware with auto-rotation and adjustable front lights for improved reading and less eye strain.

While Onyx Boox tablets are certainly expensive, the new Tab Ultra C is only $40 more than the regular model and is available now for $599, and ships starting May 10th.

The 5 Best eReaders That AREN'T Kindles

Kobo Libra 2
Best Overall Alternative to Kindle
Kobo Libra 2
Shop
NOOK GlowLight 4e
Best Competitor From a Bookstore
NOOK GlowLight 4e
Shop
Boox Note Air2
Best eReader for Note-Taking
Boox Note Air2
Shop
Kobo Clara 2E
Best Eco-friendly eReader
Kobo Clara 2E
Shop
iPad Mini
Best Alternative From Apple
iPad Mini
Shop

via The Verge

Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »