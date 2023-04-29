May the 4th Be With These New LEGO ‘Star Wars’ Sets

The decades-long relationship between LEGO and Star Wars deserves a celebration. So, in observance of May 4th, LEGO is launching a bundle of new Star Wars-themed products and offering tons of perks for LEGO VIP members. If you aren’t a LEGO VIP, sign up now for free.

Note: LEGO’s Star Wars event runs from May 1st through May 7th.

Most of these new LEGO Star Wars sets commemorate the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi. And, as such, they come with unique stands and plaques (which contain quotes from the scenes they depict). Our favorite of these new sets is the massive X-Wing Starfighter, which was previously announced in April.

New LEGO Star Wars Sets:

Maybe you aren’t in a rush to buy these new LEGO Star Wars sets—that’s fine, but you’ll miss out on some killer rewards. LEGO is offering three unique GWPs (gifts with purchase) to VIP members through May 7th, most notably, a model of the LEGO Death Star II. These aren’t the most hardcore gifts we’ve ever seen, but they’re quite nice, and they’re sure to become collector’s items.

VIP Rewards (Through May 7th):

LEGO Miniature X-Wing : Free with purchase of $40 or more.

: Free with purchase of $40 or more. Return of the Jedi 40th Medallion : Free with purchase of $85 or more.

: Free with purchase of $85 or more. LEGO Death Star II : Free with purchase of $150 or more.

: Free with purchase of $150 or more. VIP Double Points : Earn 2x VIP points when buying LEGO Star Wars products.

: Earn 2x VIP points when buying LEGO Star Wars products. Discounted Sets : Redeem VIP points to buy LEGO Star Wars sets at a discount.

: Redeem VIP points to buy LEGO Star Wars sets at a discount. VIP Sweepstakes: Redeem VIP points to enter various sweepstakes.

Additionally, LEGO VIP members earn double points when purchasing Star Wars sets, and you can redeem VIP points to score Star Wars sets at a discount. If you don’t mind blowing through some VIP points, you can also enter a handful of sweepstakes to win collectible items.

To clarify, this LEGO Star Wars celebration ends May 7th. If you aren’t a VIP member, sign up now for free so you can redeem points for discounts and score a few free gifts. I should also note that these LEGO VIP perks are only available online.

Source: LEGO