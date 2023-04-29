Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Reebok Floatride Energy 5 Review: Daily running shoes big on stability
Kizik Roamer Review: My New Go-To Sneakers
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
OnePlus Pad Review: First Try's the Charm?
Apple Music Classical Review: Tons of Music, Serious Value
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

May the 4th Be With These New LEGO ‘Star Wars’ Sets

Plus, a bunch of perks for LEGO VIP members.

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The LEGO Death Star II in a living room.
LEGO

The decades-long relationship between LEGO and Star Wars deserves a celebration. So, in observance of May 4th, LEGO is launching a bundle of new Star Wars-themed products and offering tons of perks for LEGO VIP members. If you aren’t a LEGO VIP, sign up now for free.

Note: LEGO’s Star Wars event runs from May 1st through May 7th.

Most of these new LEGO Star Wars sets commemorate the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi. And, as such, they come with unique stands and plaques (which contain quotes from the scenes they depict). Our favorite of these new sets is the massive X-Wing Starfighter, which was previously announced in April.

New LEGO Star Wars Sets:

Maybe you aren’t in a rush to buy these new LEGO Star Wars sets—that’s fine, but you’ll miss out on some killer rewards. LEGO is offering three unique GWPs (gifts with purchase) to VIP members through May 7th, most notably, a model of the LEGO Death Star II. These aren’t the most hardcore gifts we’ve ever seen, but they’re quite nice, and they’re sure to become collector’s items.

VIP Rewards (Through May 7th):

  • LEGO Miniature X-Wing: Free with purchase of $40 or more.
  • Return of the Jedi 40th Medallion: Free with purchase of $85 or more.
  • LEGO Death Star II: Free with purchase of $150 or more.
  • VIP Double Points: Earn 2x VIP points when buying LEGO Star Wars products.
  • Discounted Sets: Redeem VIP points to buy LEGO Star Wars sets at a discount.
  • VIP Sweepstakes: Redeem VIP points to enter various sweepstakes.

Additionally, LEGO VIP members earn double points when purchasing Star Wars sets, and you can redeem VIP points to score Star Wars sets at a discount. If you don’t mind blowing through some VIP points, you can also enter a handful of sweepstakes to win collectible items.

To clarify, this LEGO Star Wars celebration ends May 7th. If you aren’t a VIP member, sign up now for free so you can redeem points for discounts and score a few free gifts. I should also note that these LEGO VIP perks are only available online.

The Best LEGO 'Star Wars' Sets of 2023

LEGO Millennium Falcon
Best for the Ultimate Star Wars Splurge
LEGO Millennium Falcon
LEGO R2-D2
Best for Building a Robotic Legend
LEGO R2-D2
LEGO The Child
Best for Baby Yoda Fans
LEGO The Child
LEGO Imperial TIE Fighter
Best for Embracing the Dark Side
LEGO Imperial TIE Fighter
LEGO The Mandalorian Helmet
Best for Paying Tribute to that Legendary Bounty Hunter
LEGO The Mandalorian Helmet
LEGO AT-TE Walker
Best for Bringing the Battle of Utapau to Life
LEGO AT-TE Walker
LEGO Dagobah Jedi Training Diorama
Best for Aspiring Jedis
LEGO Dagobah Jedi Training Diorama
LEGO Mos Eisley Cantina
Best for Smugglers and Bounty Hunters
LEGO Mos Eisley Cantina
LEGO Boba Fett's Starship Microfighter
Best for Kiddos Who Love Star Wars
LEGO Boba Fett's Starship Microfighter

Source: LEGO

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »