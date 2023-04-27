Your Amazon Halo Fitness Tracker Will Stop Working This Summer

Amazon’s fitness-centric Halo brand hit the scene a few years ago, but this week the company confirmed it’s giving up and discontinuing all devices and services. Amazon is no longer selling its three products, and they’ll all stop working this summer.

This is bad news for those with the original Halo Band, Amazon’s newer Halo View fitness trackers, not to mention the Halo Rise bedside sleep tracking device. Amazon confirmed all three devices and any supporting apps would all “no longer function” starting August 1st.

We should have seen this coming, considering the Halo Rise made our list of the top gadgets you shouldn’t buy anyone during the holidays. However, the Halo View had much to offer, like fitness and sleep tracking, meal plans, and a workout service. So, what happens next?

If you bought any of Amazon’s Halo health devices over a year ago, you’re out of luck. That said, newer purchases are all eligible for refunds. Here’s what Amazon had to say:

“In the coming weeks, Amazon will fully refund purchase(s) made in the preceding 12 months of Amazon Halo View, Amazon Halo Band, Amazon Halo Rise, and Amazon Halo accessory bands. In addition, any unused prepaid Halo subscription fees will be refunded to your original payment method.”

The Band, View, and Rise have all been pulled from Amazon’s site, even if third-party sellers still have a few available. Amazon also confirmed that come August 1st, all remaining data will be deleted from devices. You can download your fitness and sleep tracking data from the Halo smartphone app if you want to keep it. And finally, Amazon said it would also email all affected customers about the closure.