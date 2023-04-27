Apple’s Upcoming Beats Earbuds Leak With Retro Clear Plastic

While we’ve heard rumors of a new Beats Studio Buds Plus from Apple, a premature listing for the product surfaced on Amazon and gave away all the details.

The listing has since been taken down, but luckily, The Verge and other outlets managed to catch all the juicy details. It looks like Apple’s all-new Beats Studio Buds Plus will arrive in Mid-May for around $170, making them a bit more expensive than the nearly identical Studio Buds released in 2021.

According to the Amazon store listing, Apple’s new Buds should launch around May 18th and offer a few decent improvements over previous generations. For one, you’ll instantly notice the unique retro transparent plastic design. These Buds will also come in Black or White color options. We love the clear shell, which looks similar to the Nothing Earbuds.

The overall design remains largely unchanged, but the Studio Buds Plus has new acoustic vents that help relieve pressure, delivering a more comfortable fit for longer periods of use. Those same vents help deliver “improved audio precision.”

Interestingly enough, the now-deleted Amazon listing suggested that the latest Beats Studio Buds Plus will offer better active noise cancellation while extending battery life. The previous Studio Buds lasted around 8 hours or 24 hours with the charging case. If this early listing is accurate, the new Buds Plus should keep the beats thumping for up to 36 hours with the included carry case.

For now, we’ll have to wait and see if these indeed arrive on May 18th at the suggested price. Stay tuned for more details.

