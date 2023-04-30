The Polaris Ranger XP Electric UTV Is Ready to Hit the Dirt

Polaris, a leader in Powersports and off-road utility vehicles, announced its powerful new Polaris RANGER XP Kinetic UTV (utility terrain vehicle) is now available and shipping to dealers nationwide.

The nearly-silent Ranger XP Kinetic is ideal for working early mornings or late into the evening, being stealthy as you head to a hunting spot, all while delivering some of the best performance ever in a UTV. It’s great for towing, hauling, or outdoor adventures.

Pre-orders opened in late 2021 but sold out in a matter of hours. And while Polaris didn’t meet its initial summer of 2022 launch window, the revolutionary new vehicle is finally available.

The all-new Ranger XP Kinetic has a lot going for it. The electric powertrain delivers a class-leading 110 horsepower and 140 lb-ft of torque, all instantly, making it great for all sorts of tasks. Polaris says it can effortlessly tow up to 2,500 lbs, not to mention an additional 1,250 hauling capabilities in the rear.

“The RANGER XP Kinetic sets a new benchmark for electric utility side-by-side vehicle performance and productivity, delivering uncompromised capability, unrivaled durability, and refined performance.”

Switching to electric on a vehicle like this is a big step for many. That’s why Polaris confirmed that range and battery life shouldn’t be an issue, even on the farm during a cold winter. The Polaris Ranger XP Kinetic packs a large 14.9 kWh battery that delivers around 45 miles of range per charge. And while that’s not a ton, it’s more than enough for daily jobs or hunting trips.

Additionally, Polaris has a bigger “Ultimate” package with a 29.8 kWh battery capable of 80 miles of range, along with additional upgrades and better technology for passengers on the inside. As for charging, you can top it off with any standard 120V outlet, along with the option for level 2 fast charging using a 240V plug that gets you a full charge in under five hours.

Other specs include 14″ ground clearance and all-wheel drive, plus you can forget about doing oil changes, filter replacements, getting new spark plugs, or dealing with a bad clutch. None of that is required, thanks to the electric powertrain.

Polaris mentioned how excellent the electric motors are at delivering precise power and control, even at low speeds, making it easy to back up and hitch up a trailer. At the same time, all that instant torque will have you ripping up a hillside or enjoying dirt roads like never before.

As expected, you’ll pay a premium for this best-in-class UTV. The Polaris Ranger XP Kinetic starts at $24,999 (or $345 per month) or $30K for the long-range model. Build yours today on the Polaris website.