Razer’s Best Gaming Headset Just Got a Huge Upgrade

Razer’s flagship BlackShark V2 Pro headset is beloved by hardcore gamers, particularly in esports. Now, Razer is launching an upgraded 2023 model of the BlackShark V2 Pro with a more robust microphone, a longer battery life, USB-C charging, and other improvements. You can order it now for $200.

Judging by the specs, the 2023 BlackShark V2 Pro should have no trouble finding a place among the best gaming headsets. It promises a 70-hour battery life, up from 24 hours in the previous model. And it provides 6 hours of playtime after a quick 15-minute charge. (It also charges via USB-C, a significant upgrade over the old Micro USB port.)

The detachable microphone also gets a notable upgrade, as it now supports a 32kHz sampling rate (up from 16kHz) and, in Razer’s words, “captures an astounding level of detail in gamers’ voices.” Razer calls this the “HyperClear Super Wideband Mic,” an odd but admittedly appealing name.

Razer also added a selection of “Pro-Tuned FPS Audio Profiles” to this headset. The idea is pretty simple—these are custom EQ profiles made for a selection of popular esports titles (CS:GO, Fortnite, Apex Legends, Call of Duty, and Valorant). You can customize these presets in Razer Synapse, or choose from a selection of standard presets (game, music, movie, and a custom user preset). A button on the side of the headset allows you to flip through presets on the fly.

Other specs, including Razer’s 50mm drivers, are mostly unchanged. That said, the 2023 BlackShark V2 Pro supports a Bluetooth 5.2 connection, and you can establish a low-latency 2.4GHz wireless connection using an optional USB dongle.

Again, the 2023 Razer BlackShark V2 Pro is available today for $200. I suggest buying it directly from Razer’s webstore, as retailers like Amazon are still selling the 2020 model. That said, if you already own the 2020 model, I’m not sure that this is a significant upgrade (unless you really want USB-C charging and a 70-hour battery life, I suppose).

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023 Model) The 2023 BlackShark V2 Pro is Razer's flagship gaming headset, as it offers a 70-hour battery life, high-quality detachable microphone, low-latency wireless connectivity options, and killer sound quality.