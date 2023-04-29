Your Next ‘Alto’s Odyssey’ Obsession Is Heading to Netflix

The studio behind the wildly popular mobile games Alto’s Adventure and Alto’s Odyssey are ready to release another title, and it’ll be free for anyone with a Netflix account. It’s called Laya’s Horizon and will probably be your next favorite game.

Laya’s Horizon is a beautiful new sandbox game, and instead of snowboarding or sandboarding down a mountain, you’ll be flying in a wingsuit. The official game trailer teases an all-new adventure in the skies, complete with stunning graphics, a soothing soundtrack, and more.

Play Video

In partnership with Netflix Games, Laya’s Horizon officially arrives on May 2nd for iOS and Android, and it’ll be completely free for anyone with a Netflix account. There are no ads or in-app purchases, just a beautifully addicting game.

Once you jump into the wingsuit, you’ll quickly soar through the skies in an expansive world bigger than its previous Alto titles. Players can zip between and through trees, off the edges of cliffs, around bushes, through towns, out to sea, and explore the world around them.

While most people use Netflix to watch endless TV series and movies, the streaming service is slowly but surely expanding into the gaming space. This is actually the second title from Alto’s developer Snowman and Netflix, following the launch of the platformer game Lucky Luna in late 2022.

We don’t know too much about Laya’s Horizon yet, although it looks fast-paced, exciting, yet peaceful at the same time. It’ll officially hit app stores and Netflix on May 2nd.