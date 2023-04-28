Donkey Kong Joins the LEGO Mario Universe With Four New Sets

It’s been a month since LEGO teased its Donkey Kong-themed expansion sets. Now, we’re getting our first real look at all four these sets, which launch on August 1st. They include popular characters and settings from the Donkey Kong franchise, and they integrate with existing Super Mario LEGO sets.

The highlight of this announcement is the Donkey Kong’s Tree House expansion. As the name suggests, this set represents Donkey Kong’s treehouse, which usually serves as the starting point for games in the Donkey Kong Country series. It features several amenities from the Nintendo 64 game, including a buildable TV and radio, conga drums, and Cranky Kong. There’s also a hammock, and naturally, a Donkey Kong figurine.

But most fans will be enticed by Diddy Kong’s Mine Cart Ride. This 1,157-piece set takes place in the most memorable (and possibly the most difficult) level from Donkey Kong Country. It also features figures for Diddy Kong, Funky Kong, and enemies like Snaggles and the Mole Miner. (Funky Kong’s airplane shop is also included here, and he sells balloons, which represent extra lives in Donkey Kong Country.)

Naturally, all four of these sets are compatible with LEGO’s Super Mario figurine. They contain several challenges for LEGO Mario, so you’ll have plenty of opportunities to earn coins and fight baddies. And yes, LEGO Mario can ride the mine cart in Diddy Kong’s set.

Here are all four of the new Donkey Kong expansion sets:

Again all four of these sets launch on August 1st. They’ll be joined by LEGO’s Dry Bowser Castle Battle expansion set, which costs $110 and was originally announced on Mario Day alongside the LEGO Donkey Kong teaser.

