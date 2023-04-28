Tour Every ‘Star Trek’ Enterprise Bridge from Your Browser

In their ongoing effort to create a digital Star Trek archive, the Roddenberry Estate and OTOY just launched a free web portal that lets you tour every iteration of the USS Enterprise bridge, including movie-specific revisions and early concept designs like the Enterprise XCV-330.

This web portal is so fully featured that it’s hard to find certain models of the Enterprise. Still, it’s a great historical tool, and it’s very fun to play with. Press the “Enable Navigation” button after selecting an Enterprise model to wander around the bridge, interact with consoles and turbolifts, and sit in some of the science fiction genre’s most famous chairs. (We’re crossing our fingers for a VR version.)

But this project isn’t done just yet—the Roddenberry Estate and OTOY plan to expand this interactive web archive with new set recreations, including a 1:1 scale model of the Starship Enterprise from the first Trek movie. More interestingly, these groups say that they’re bringing Majel Roddenberry’s voice into the picture. Majel Roddenberry holds more screen time than any other Star Trek actor, as she voiced the Enterprise computer and played several characters throughout the franchise.

Additionally, the Roddenberry Archive has shared a video celebrating the USS Enterprise’s history. This video is narrated by John de Lancie, better known as “Q,” a godlike entity who was introduced in The Next Generation and remains one of the most popular (and recurring) characters in the Trek franchise.

There’s also a new video in the Roddenberry Archive Concept series—one that explains how Kirk’s ship was retrieved after his death. It’s basically a live action recreation of the ideas that William Shatner laid out in his novel Ashes of Eden, and it features a compelling recreation of Leonard Nimoy (using prosthetics and computer imagery).

If you’re excited by all of this news, I suggest reading the blog post from OTOY. It outlines the longterm goals of The Roddenberry Archive, and it includes a short excerpt from a new interview with William Shatner, who discusses his feelings about Kirk’s death.

