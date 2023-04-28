Buying Guides
Waze Users Report Problems Following Android Auto Update

It's not just you. Waze is struggling.

Cory Gunther
| 1 min read
Waze running on Android Auto in a car.
Josh Hendrickson / Review Geek

Several Waze users are frustrated after the latest update with improved Android Auto support arrived last week. Waze finally added Android Auto Coolwalk, allowing it to run as a dedicated navigation card and take advantage of split-screen inside vehicles.

However, the update is causing more harm than good. We see all sorts of reports that voice commands are broken, the app freezes often, and for some users, Waze keeps getting stuck on the loading screen and doesn’t work at all. Users on Reddit and Twitter were quick to point out these issues.

The biggest problem is that voice commands with Google Assistant don’t work for some users, which is a critical feature. It allows drivers to quickly ask for driving and navigation directions without taking their hands off the steering wheel or eyes off the road.

According to 9to5Google, users all over Reddit are complaining that Waze keeps freezing. The problem is more prevalent for those trying to use it in fullscreen mode, not the new split-screen view, but it’s still not ideal. AutoRevolution says this only happens in fullscreen, and quickly force closing Waze a time or two should fix it.

However, it’s worth noting that we’ll likely have to wait for Waze to address these issues. The company responded on Twitter, confirming its aware of the problems and is busy working on a solution. There’s no info on a new update yet, but we’re hopeful one arrives sooner than later with an improved experience.

