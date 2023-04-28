Buying Guides
News

End of an Era: Say Goodbye to Microsoft Accessories

It'll focus on Surface products instead.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news.

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Microsoft Sculpt Comfort Mouse in hand
Hannah Stryker / Review Geek

Microsoft is getting ready to wind down and discontinue its branded line of peripherals, including mice, keyboards, webcams, and more. Instead, the company plans to focus on Surface accessories moving forward.

The news comes from The Verge, who spoke to Microsoft and learned that its legacy line of accessories was going away. It’s the end of an era, considering Microsoft released its first keyboard in 1994, designed for Windows 95. However, the company has made peripherals since its first mouse in 1983.

“We will continue to offer a range of Surface-branded PC Accessories — including mice, keyboards, pens, docks, adaptive accessories, and more. Existing Microsoft branded PC accessories like mice, keyboards, and webcams will continue to be sold in existing markets at existing sell-in prices while supplies last.”

Judging by that statement, the company will sell the existing supplies, which will be the end of things. Thankfully, Microsoft isn’t leaving the accessory market entirely. They’ll still manufacture keyboards, mice, and other goods, but they’ll be Surface-branded instead of adorning the Microsoft name.

It’s worth noting that Microsoft sells many popular ergonomic keyboards, the Sculpt mouse, and more at pretty reasonable prices. Most accessories with the Surface branding are a bit more premium, so it’ll be interesting to see if some of those more affordable prices trickle down to the Surface accessory lineup.

If you have a favorite Microsoft Ergonomic keyboard, you might want to buy one before it’s no longer available.

via The Verge

