Walmart+ Users Now Get Ad-Free Pluto TV Streaming

Pluto TV is one of the best apps for streaming TV and movies for free, even if it comes with ads. However, now Pluto TV has an assortment of ad-free content available for those with a Walmart+ subscription.

Like Amazon Prime, Walmart+ offers users various benefits like free delivery from its stores, free shipping on online items, Paramount+ streaming, fuel discounts, and more. And now, subscribers have one more perk to take advantage of.

First spotted by The Streamable and CordCuttersNews, Walmart+ users now get access to ad-free rotating content from Pluto TV. It’s similar to the deal from T-Mobile announced earlier this year, where select shows are readily available.

While you won’t be able to watch all of Pluto’s library, a constantly changing selection will be available to those interested. Currently, the shows include Matlock, season one of The Andy Griffith Show, select seasons of CSI: Miami, Gunsmoke season seven, and others. It’s an exciting mix of old and new content.

Walmart+ is $13 a month or around $98 per year, and once you sign up (or if you already are), head to the “video streaming with Pluto TV” landing page to get started. Then, sign in and enjoy some Walmart+ exclusive ad-free content.