Android 14 Will Take Color and Customization Even Further

The much-anticipated Android 14 update will provide security improvements, new gestures, and notably, a new Material You customization option. More specifically, Google will introduce a new “Fidelity” theming option that’s vibrant, not pastel.

Material You theming was introduced with Android 12, and for the most part, it’s a huge improvement over Android’s previous theme and design options. But Material You has a clear preference for pale shades—the colors selected by Material You are based on your wallpaper, but they’re toned down to keep everything from looking blown out or illegible.

With the new “Fidelity” option, Google will allow Material You to more closely reflect your wallpaper’s primary color. This means more vibrant colors. As noted by 9to5Google, a preview of this theming option’s capabilities makes an appearance in Google Design’s latest Twitter post.

But the gang at 9to5Google found that “Fidelity” will be less forgiving than Material You’s existing theming settings. If you use Dark Mode, you need to use a fairly bright wallpaper, otherwise, text and other elements will be difficult to see. Light Mode users should be fine, so long as they don’t use white or pasty wallpapers. (To reiterate, this is a theming option, you don’t need to use the “Fidelity” setting.)

The Android 14 operating system is currently in beta. It should reach platform stability in August and launch alongside Google’s Pixel 8 smartphone.