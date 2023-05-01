Are These the First Official Pixel Fold Renders?

Leakers are often the first to see official images of upcoming devices. But, to protect their sources, leakers often avoid sharing such images—they usually commission an artist to make similar images instead. Now, after a long wait, it looks like we’re getting the first official Pixel Fold renders.

In a private Twitter thread, Evan Blass (@evleaks) shared official-looking renders of the Pixel Fold. These images appear to be made by Google (rather than an outside artist). The renders also corroborate previous Pixel Fold leaks, meaning that we may have accurate information on the size, shape, and specs of this device.

The Pixel Fold appears to be a comfortable size, with a fairly wide 5.79-inch cover display and a 7.68-inch internal display. Its camera bump may be quite large (we can’t tell in these images), though it features three cameras (the main camera may be 50MP, interestingly).

Previous leaks, including a purported video of the Pixel Fold, indicate that this phone will be somewhat thick and bulky. But the device looks slim in these new renders. Google’s hinge design also looks impressive, but it’s impossible to comment on hinge performance without some hands-on experience with the Pixel Fold.

We believe that Google will announce the Pixel Fold during its I/O 2023 conference on May 10th. But the device may not go on sale until later this year.