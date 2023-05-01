Bigger Screen Takes Center Stage in New Galaxy Z Flip 5 Leaks

Buying Guides
Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

| 1 min read
Galaxy Z Flip 5 leaked render
OnLeaks / MediaPeanut

Samsung’s folding phones are slowly getting better and better with each release, but the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 is about to receive its biggest change yet. Several new renders have arrived, showcasing its big new cover display and thin design.

In our review, we loved the Galaxy Z Flip 4, but the small 1.9-inch cover display on the outside is still one of its biggest downfalls, just like in previous generations. And while we’ve heard rumors about a bigger outer screen for several months, this could be our first solid look.

The popular leaker @OnLeaks took to Twitter and partnered with the site MediaPeanut to share a collection of CAD renders of Samsung’s upcoming foldable phone. These are fan-made renders based on official details, and he’s typically very accurate with each leak.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 render showing the bigger outer screen.
OnLeaks / MediaPeanut

These latest Galaxy Z Flip 5 images reportedly “confirm” a massive 3.4-inch screen will grace the outside of the Flip 5. It’s not just square or rectangle, either, as a small notch extends down into the camera array.

We’re hearing the small notch not only helps it be the biggest outer screen on a phone with this style of folding design, but it could double as an external notification bar, displaying helpful at-a-glance information. Then, thanks to a bigger 3.4-inch screen on the outside, users can launch apps, control music, take photos, and much more. We assume Samsung’s OneUI software will take full advantage of the extra screen real estate.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Review: The Foldable to Buy
RELATEDSamsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Review: The Foldable to Buy

The leak further mentions the device’s dimensions, stating it’s a little thinner than the Flip 4, suggesting it’ll have a smaller gap between the screens and hinge while folded shut.

Other specs include a similar 6.7-inch FHD display inside, a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, dual rear cameras, longer battery life, and a July release date with an expected $999 price point. We’ll have to wait and see.

via MediaPeanut

