T-Mobile Suffers Second Data Breach of 2023

This week T-Mobile disclosed its second data breach of 2023. However, compared to the attack the company revealed in January, which affected over 37 million accounts, this event is minor, with only 836 customers’ data stolen.

The latest hack occurred between late February and March of this year, the company stated in a data breach notification message it sent to affected customers on April 23rd. The company also disclosed that stolen information may include an individual’s “full name, contact information, account number and associated phone numbers, T-Mobile account PIN, social security number, government ID, date of birth, balance due, internal codes that T-Mobile uses to service customer accounts (for example, rate plan and feature codes), and the number of lines.”

As a proactive measure, the company reset PINs for impacted users and is now providing them with credit and identity theft monitoring services through Transunion myTrueIdentity. The company also urged affected customers to “remain vigilant” regarding their account security by “monitoring account activity and free credit reports, and reviewing your security choices on your email, financial, and other accounts.”

The company also stressed that T-Mobile users should take advantage of other security features they offer, including “Account Takeover Protection, number transfer PINs, two-step verification, free scam protection with Scam Shield, SIM Protection, a security dashboard, and more.”