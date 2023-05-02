Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Reebok Floatride Energy 5 Review: Daily running shoes big on stability
Kizik Roamer Review: My New Go-To Sneakers
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Lenovo Slim Pro 7 AMD 14-Inch Review: Excellent Features at a Fair Price
Arc Browser Review: A Plucky New Browser With Big Ideas
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

T-Mobile Suffers Second Data Breach of 2023

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
Associate Editor

Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read more...

About Review Geek
@jdannychadwick
| 1 min read
A T-Mobile storefront
Hannah Stryker / Review Geek

This week T-Mobile disclosed its second data breach of 2023. However, compared to the attack the company revealed in January, which affected over 37 million accounts, this event is minor, with only 836 customers’ data stolen.

The latest hack occurred between late February and March of this year, the company stated in a data breach notification message it sent to affected customers on April 23rd. The company also disclosed that stolen information may include an individual’s “full name, contact information, account number and associated phone numbers, T-Mobile account PIN, social security number, government ID, date of birth, balance due, internal codes that T-Mobile uses to service customer accounts (for example, rate plan and feature codes), and the number of lines.”

T-Mobile REVVL 6 Pro 5G Review: A Pretty Good Affordable Phone
RELATEDT-Mobile REVVL 6 Pro 5G Review: A Pretty Good Affordable Phone

As a proactive measure, the company reset PINs for impacted users and is now providing them with credit and identity theft monitoring services through Transunion myTrueIdentity. The company also urged affected customers to “remain vigilant” regarding their account security by “monitoring account activity and free credit reports, and reviewing your security choices on your email, financial, and other accounts.”

The company also stressed that T-Mobile users should take advantage of other security features they offer, including “Account Takeover Protection, number transfer PINs, two-step verification, free scam protection with Scam Shield, SIM Protection, a security dashboard, and more.”

Source: BleepingComputer

Danny Chadwick Danny Chadwick
Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read Full Bio »