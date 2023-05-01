Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Reebok Floatride Energy 5 Review: Daily running shoes big on stability
Kizik Roamer Review: My New Go-To Sneakers
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Arc Browser Review: A Plucky New Browser With Big Ideas
OnePlus Pad Review: First Try's the Charm?
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Apple Watch Apps Suck, but a Fix Could Come This Year

Goodbye apps, hello widgets?

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
Grid app drawer on the Apple Watch SE 2022
Justin Duino / Review Geek

Apps are a core part of the Apple Watch experience. Unfortunately, Apple’s insistence on an iPhone-like apps system doesn’t work well on a smartwatch—poking through the home screen is a pain, most Apple Watch apps suck, and developers aren’t allowed to make their own watch faces.

These woes may be resolved in the upcoming watchOS 10 update. Mark Gurman’s latest Bloomberg newsletter explains that the Apple Watch will introduce a widgets system, which will allow you to see information (calendar appointments, fitness data, etc) by swiping through a series of tiles.

These widgets may be styled like the existing Siri widget, or like the tiled widget system that recently arrived on iOS. Additionally, Gurman claims that pressing the digital crown in watchOS 10 could open your widgets, rather than your home screen.

Apple Watch Series 8 Review: Still The One We Love
RELATEDApple Watch Series 8 Review: Still The One We Love

Longtime Apple nerds may remember “Glances,” a widget system included in the original Apple Watch. This system was slowly chipped away in favor of the app home screen. We’re surprised to see Apple, the notoriously stubborn company, take a step back and reintroduce an old idea. (That said, Apple brought back MagSafe, and it recently launched a MacBook Pro with more than two ports, so maybe this is a trend.)

Additional information is unknown, though we expect Apple to announce watchOS 10 at WWDC 2023 on June 5th. The operating system itself will arrive later this year, as is tradition. Other new features in watchOS 10 will focus on health and fitness, and may include a personal AI coach, according to Gurman.

The 7 Best Smartwatches and Fitness Trackers of 2023

Fitbit Versa 4
Best Overall
Fitbit Versa 4
Garmin Venu 2
Another Great Option
Garmin Venu 2
Wyze Band
Best Budget
Wyze Band
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5
Best for Android Phones
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5
Apple Watch Series 8
Best for iPhone Users
Apple Watch Series 8
Garmin Forerunner 245 Music
Best for Runners
Garmin Forerunner 245 Music
Garmin Forerunner 745
Best for Multisport Athletes
Garmin Forerunner 745

Source: Mark Gurman Power On Newsletter, Bloomberg

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »