Amazon Will Let You Stream Some Prime Originals for Free

Going forward, you won’t need an Amazon Prime account to watch some Prime Original content. Amazon’s free streaming service, called Freevee (formerly IMDb TV) will gain new Prime Original shows and movies each month beginning May 26th.

Amazon plans to bring a total of 100 Prime Originals to Freevee, including popular titles like A League of Their Own and The Wheel of Time. Additionally, Freevee now offers an Amazon Originals live TV channel (formerly Freevee Originals FAST), which streams a selection of both Freevee and Prime Video original content.

While we don’t know the full selection of Prime Originals that are coming to Freevee, here are some that Amazon announced in its press release:

Late Night

A League of Their Own

LuLaRich

Homecoming

Upload

The Tick

The Summer I Turned Pretty

The Wheel of Time

Troop Zero

Reacher

Some of these original TV shows will be available in full on Freevee. But others will be limited to a single season, or even just three episodes. Presumably, this restriction will convince some viewers to join Amazon Prime.

I should note that, even without Prime Originals, Freevee is a pretty solid service. It offers a decent amount of exclusive content, including some original programming. If you enjoy services like Pluto TV or Tubi, you should give Freevee a shot.

Again, Freevee will gain some Prime Original content starting May 26th. New Prime Original content will arrive on Freevee each month, though some shows will be limited to just a few episodes. You can download Freevee on any smart TV, streaming stick, phone, or tablet.