Mophie Powerstation 10K Review: Portable and Fast Charging

When you need power on the go, turn to Mophie.

The new Mophie Powerstation line for 2023 is finally here and available in several different sizes. These little portable power banks are perfect for daily recharging, emergencies, and more. The latest Mophie Powerstation 10K is small enough to fit in a pocket yet fast and powerful enough to charge three devices simultaneously.

If you’re looking for an excellent portable charger for your phone, iPad, and other accessories, here’s what you need to know about the Mophie Powerstation 10K.

Here's What We Like Small and portable

Charges three devices at a time

USB-C fast charging And What We Don't Expensive

Scratches easily

Size & Specs: Packs Plenty of Power

Dimensions: 5.63 x 2.76 x 0.63

5.63 x 2.76 x 0.63 Battery size: 10,000mAh

10,000mAh Weight: 9.6 oz

At this point, everyone should be familiar with what power banks offer and why you should probably own a few. And while cheaper 10,000 mAh portable battery options are on the market, most don’t charge three devices at a time.

As expected from a quality brand like Mophie, the latest 2023 powerstation 10K is relatively lightweight, durable, and about the same size as an iPhone Pro Max in a case.

Inside this small plastic box is a quality 10,000 mAh battery that can quickly top off your iPhone, iPad, Android devices, earbuds, smartwatches, or any device that takes a charge over USB-C or USB-A.

Mophie uses a matte-black plastic here, and it doesn’t have any of the soft fabric finish from previous generations. I loved the cloth models, but they did manage to get quite dirty after a while. The plastic scratches on this new model pretty easily, so keep that in mind if you’re tossing it in a backpack.

There’s a power button and four small yet easy-to-see white LEDs on the side to read the remaining battery life, and it’ll blink as you charge up the pack. Up top, you’ll find the two USB-A ports flanking the small USB-C port in the middle.

That’s all there is to it, and that’s perfectly fine. Use the USB-A to USB-C cable in the box to recharge your powerstation, which takes a few hours, but then it’s ready to go and meet your daily power demands.

Charging: It Gets The Job Done Quickly

Ports: Two USB-A, one USB-C

Two USB-A, one USB-C USB-C: Up to 20W (PD) fast charging

Up to 20W (PD) fast charging USB-A: 15W combined

When I first used the Mophie to charge my Galaxy S22 Ultra, it went from 20-75% in just under 30 minutes. That’s due to it packing a USB-C port with Power Delivery. Some older models aren’t capable of outputting those types of speeds, which is what makes the new powerstation 10K great.

More importantly, this thing will let you recharge three devices simultaneously. However, remember that speeds will dip if you plug in three things at once, as it’s sharing power. So while your phone may not get juice as quickly, you can top off a Bluetooth speaker and some earbuds simultaneously.

You’ll want to upgrade to the Mophie if you’re still using an old portable battery pack with only USB-A ports (like one with a 5v/2.1A output) or a slower USB-C port.

The Mophie Powerstation 10K ports are faster and can charge your phone and gadgets quicker than ever. The USB-C port delivers output ratings of 5V/3A, 9V/2.22A, or 12V/1.67A and can send your phone or tablet 20W of continuous power until it’s fully charged.

The USB-A ports are a bit slower, with an output of 5V/3A, 9V/2A, or 12V/1.5A. And again, when you’re using more than one port at a time, voltage and speed drop slightly.

Still, carrying a small, lightweight power bank in a coat pocket or backpack and quickly topping off multiple devices makes it an excellent accessory worth buying. Plus, thanks to the USB-C port with Power Delivery, you could plug the Mophie into a MacBook in a pinch and keep it running longer. It won’t necessarily charge it much, but it’ll keep the battery level for a while if needed.

Honestly, the best use case for this is to charge your phone once or twice during the day, while traveling, or on vacation. Considering most high-end phones from Samsung or Apple have a 5,000 mAh battery or smaller, this little pack can give you nearly two full charges anywhere and everywhere. That’s all you need from a powerstation, and this one delivers.

Price & Availability: A Bit Expensive Over at Verizon

My only real gripe with the Mophie 10K is that it’s a bit thicker than some of the competition and more expensive. Currently, it’s only available at the ZAGG website or from Verizon Wireless, and it’s $50.

Sure, that’s a small price to pay to have on-demand power for your phone, and millions of people pay it gladly. For comparison, my daily battery pack is the Anker 10K (523) portable charger that’s a bit faster and not quite as thick, and I got it for under $25.

The Anker only has two ports, while this Mophie has three. So, if you’re constantly on the go and want a highly portable charger with plenty of options, the Mophie is a good way to go. For what it’s worth, Mophie is a trusted name and makes quality products, which is likely why it’s a bit more expensive. I’d take this over a cheap no-name brand on Amazon that may not offer fast charging or last very long.

Is the Mophie Powerstation 10K Worth Buying?

So, is the Mophie Powerstation 10K worth buying? I guess that depends on what you’re looking for. If you want a small and portable battery pack to top off your phone quickly, it’s a decent option, if not a bit overpriced. Personally, I’d spring for the new Powerstation XL with 20,000 mAh (double the capacity) for only $59.99.

If you need even more power, the company also has a massive Powerstation Pro with AC ports, but it’ll set you back $200.

Not everyone wants to carry a big heavy brick in their pocket. Mophie’s 10K model is barely bigger than an iPhone 14 Pro Max and only weighs half a pound. It’ll be similar to carrying two phones, and when you need a charge, you’ll be glad you had it.

The Mophie Powerstation 10K portable charger is the perfect middle-ground for size and power output and will be your go-to accessory for traveling or getting through a busy workday.