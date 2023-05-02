Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Reebok Floatride Energy 5 Review: Daily running shoes big on stability
Kizik Roamer Review: My New Go-To Sneakers
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Lenovo Slim Pro 7 AMD 14-Inch Review: Excellent Features at a Fair Price
Arc Browser Review: A Plucky New Browser With Big Ideas
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Your Amazon Fire TV Now Comes with Free Live TV Channels

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
A close up of the shortcut buttons on the Amazon Alexa Voice Remote Pro
Hannah Stryker / Review Geek

During its NewFronts 2023 event, Amazon announced its new Fire TV Channels service. Available this summer on all Fire TV devices (streaming sticks and smart TVs), this free and ad-supported service will offer content from notable networks like TMZ, ABC News, the NHL, and the PGA.

In other words, Fire TV Channels is very similar to The Roku Channel. Both streaming services are exclusive to their platforms (Fire TV and Roku, respectively) and stand as a competitive alternative to free streaming apps like Tubi or Pluto TV. Of course, Fire TV Channels will appear in several parts of the Fire TV interface, including your home screen and the “Free” tab.

an image of Amazon Fire TV Channels running on a Fire TV.
Amazon
Amazon Will Let You Stream Some Prime Originals for Free
RELATEDAmazon Will Let You Stream Some Prime Originals for Free

As for Fire TV Channels’ content selection—well, the details are a bit murky. We expect some carryovers from Freevee (which is owned by Amazon), plus some content from partner networks like the NHL and ABC News. Amazon provided a screenshot of the Fire TV Channels home page, which shows that food and gaming content will make an appearance.

We can also count on some on-demand content, according to Amazon. And, in total, Amazon expects to partner with around 400 providers when Fire TV Channels launches this summer. Unfortunately, an exact release date hasn’t been announced, but you can enjoy some other free TV services in the meantime.

The 5 Best TVs With Fire TV of 2022

Insignia 65-inch F30 Series
Best Overall
Insignia 65-inch F30 Series
Toshiba 55-inch Fire TV
Another Great Option
Toshiba 55-inch Fire TV
Insignia 50-inch Fire TV Edition
Best Budget
Insignia 50-inch Fire TV Edition
Insignia 32-inch Fire TV Edition
Best Small
Insignia 32-inch Fire TV Edition
LG 65-inch 4K Smart OLED TV
Best Non-Fire TV With Alexa Functionality
LG 65-inch 4K Smart OLED TV

Source: Amazon

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »