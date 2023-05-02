Your Amazon Fire TV Now Comes with Free Live TV Channels

During its NewFronts 2023 event, Amazon announced its new Fire TV Channels service. Available this summer on all Fire TV devices (streaming sticks and smart TVs), this free and ad-supported service will offer content from notable networks like TMZ, ABC News, the NHL, and the PGA.

In other words, Fire TV Channels is very similar to The Roku Channel. Both streaming services are exclusive to their platforms (Fire TV and Roku, respectively) and stand as a competitive alternative to free streaming apps like Tubi or Pluto TV. Of course, Fire TV Channels will appear in several parts of the Fire TV interface, including your home screen and the “Free” tab.

As for Fire TV Channels’ content selection—well, the details are a bit murky. We expect some carryovers from Freevee (which is owned by Amazon), plus some content from partner networks like the NHL and ABC News. Amazon provided a screenshot of the Fire TV Channels home page, which shows that food and gaming content will make an appearance.

We can also count on some on-demand content, according to Amazon. And, in total, Amazon expects to partner with around 400 providers when Fire TV Channels launches this summer. Unfortunately, an exact release date hasn’t been announced, but you can enjoy some other free TV services in the meantime.