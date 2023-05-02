Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Reebok Floatride Energy 5 Review: Daily running shoes big on stability
Kizik Roamer Review: My New Go-To Sneakers
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Lenovo Slim Pro 7 AMD 14-Inch Review: Excellent Features at a Fair Price
Arc Browser Review: A Plucky New Browser With Big Ideas
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Apple and Google Band Together to Stop AirTag Stalking

Samsung and Tile join in, too.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Samsung Galaxy SmartTag Tile Pro AirTag Eufy
Corbin Davenport / Review Geek

Apple and Google announced an alliance where the two companies and several others would band together and create an industry standard to help prevent unwanted tracking with AirTag and other Bluetooth tracking devices.

Since first being released in 2021, Apple’s AirTag quickly gained popularity for tracking items, pets, luggage, bikes, keys, and more. However, the small $30 coin-sized trackers quickly gained negative attention due to unwanted stalking. Bad actors were tossing them in purses and putting them on cars to steal later, leading Apple to release several privacy-related software updates.

To make matters worse, initially, Apple didn’t let them play nice with the millions of Android devices and phones on the market. Apple eventually released an AirTags Android app at the end of 2021. Google started working on integrating BT tracker notifications and other alerts directly into the Android operating system.

Apple AirTag on the back of a Google Pixel 6
Justin Duino / Review Geek

Earlier this year, Tile started threatening would-be stalkers with huge fines if caught using Tile trackers for stalking, and we’ve seen several other moves by all parties involved to combat the problem. And with rumors that Google could release its own trackers later this year, this move makes sense.

Do Apple AirTags Need to Be Charged?
RELATEDDo Apple AirTags Need to Be Charged?

Now, it looks like Apple, Google, Tile, Samsung, Chipolo, Eufy, and several safety and advocacy groups are all joining forces to form a new specification and industry standard “to help combat the misuse of Bluetooth location-tracking devices for unwanted tracking.”

According to Apple and Google’s joint press release, the two are working on production software that will implement “unauthorized tracking detection and alerts” for iOS and Android. Party members can suggest ideas, add feedback, and help shape this new industry specification standard.

It sounds like everyone is working together on a solution. Furthermore, we expect to learn more at Google’s annual developer event, which is right around the corner, and expect some built-in detection features when Android 14 officially arrives later this summer.

Source: Apple, Google

Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »