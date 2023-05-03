Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Reebok Floatride Energy 5 Review: Daily running shoes big on stability
Kizik Roamer Review: My New Go-To Sneakers
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Wired Gaming Mouse Review: No Fuss Solution
Lenovo Slim Pro 7 AMD 14-Inch Review: Excellent Features at a Fair Price
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Google Rolls Out Passkey Support, Signaling Major Shift in Online Security

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
Associate Editor

Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read more...

About Review Geek
@jdannychadwick
| 1 min read
Google's animation of a passkey
Google

The world’s biggest tech giant, Google, is launching passkey support for all accounts. The Silicon Valley behemoth is one of the primary partners of the FIDO Alliance, which developed the technology. Passkeys are a replacement for passwords that you don’t need to remember to log into your accounts.

When you create a passkey with Google, instead of entering your password when you want to log in, you can simply use biometrics like a FaceID or fingerprint scan. The benefits of passkeys include increased security for your online accounts because Passkeys are essentially unbreakable due to their public-key encryption technology.

Why You Should Start Using Passkeys
RELATEDWhy You Should Start Using Passkeys

Beyond increased security, Google’s adoption of Passkeys is a significant milestone in the history of technology because it signals what may be the beginning of the end for passwords as our primary authentication method. Google’s reach and market share mean that hundreds of millions of people will potentially adopt the technology soon, which will lead to other companies embracing the new login method.

However, for now, passkeys will live alongside passwords as just one of the ways to log into your Google account. And the technology is only available to personal accounts and not those provided by employers or schools. To create a passkey for your Google account, simply sign in to your account dashboard and select the “security” tab to find the option to make a passkey. Or you can visit g.co/passkeys to go there directly.

Source: Google

Danny Chadwick Danny Chadwick
Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read Full Bio »