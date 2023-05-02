Moto’s Next Razr Foldable May Offer High-End Specs

Motorola is getting ready to release another folding phone here in 2023, and this time, it may finally offer more high-end specs to help take on the Samsung competition.

The new 2023 Moto RAZR, known as the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, will pack a higher resolution screen, a bigger and better external display, and plenty of power to help owners flip it open and enjoy an improved software experience.

For those unaware, the first few generations had mid-range specs and outdated internals but arrived with flagship pricing. That’s in comparison to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip line, which typically comes with the latest and greatest specs.

According to XDA Developers, the new Moto Razr 2023 will sport the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor as last year’s model, but that’s about the only thing staying the same. Buyers can expect a bigger outer cover display with a 1056×1066 resolution (up from 573 x 800 pixels) along with a higher resolution 120 or 144Hz inner screen.

We can expect 8-12GB of RAM and 128-512GB of storage, and two improved outer camera sensors. Leaks then suggest there will be multiple phone variants, including one with dual SIM support, eSIM, ultra-wideband, and potentially a second “non-Ultra” model that’s more affordable.

We’re hearing the new 2023 Moto Razr 40 Ultra could come in Black, Blue, and a unique two-tone maroon Barberry, first spotted in March. The 2022 model arrived last August, so expect a similar release timeframe this year.