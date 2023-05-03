The Android 14 beta is already here, but so far, most of the changes are important behind-the-scenes stuff. And with Google’s annual I/O developer event right around the corner, here’s what I really want from Android 14.

At this point, both Android and iOS are very mature. But with each new release, we see each side snatching ideas, stealing features, and constantly improving to deliver an improved user experience.

Even though Android 13 is an exceptional operating system, and all my phones run great, there’s always room for improvement. It might be too late for some of these to hit Android 14, but we’re still expecting a slew of new features between now, the subsequent betas, and its eventual release later this summer. Here’s what I want from the next release or with Android 15 in 2024.

Improved Tablet and Foldable Support

While we’ve argued that Google shouldn’t make a foldable phone and still stand by that statement, all signs point to a new Pixel Fold coming later this year. It’s no secret that Google has always neglected tablets, which is why the best Android tablet is one running Samsung’s One UI software.

However, with the apparent shift to folding phones of all shapes and sizes, we’re hoping for some seriously notable improvements for foldables and tablets. Not just bigger apps but a seamless experience where apps play nice with the screen or, more importantly, front cover screens.

Plus, Apple continues to release bigger and better iPad Pro models that are encroaching on the PC space, and eventually, Google’s Android OS will need to fight back a little bit. Sure, Android 12L helped, and Google’s obviously working hard on foldable phone software, but I won’t hold my breath. We’ll see how things shake out when Google’s new Pixel Tablet arrives in the near future.

Better Camera Quality for 3rd Party Apps and Social Media

There’s a reason all your iPhone friends on Instagram (or those TikTok trends) make fun of your Android photo and video quality—because it’s awful. Our phones are capable of amazing videos, but that’s not the case when you use a third-party app. Again, this isn’t necessarily a secret, and the problem is far bigger than just Google making changes, as it needs to support so many devices, but something needs to change.

I can’t even record a video for an Instagram Story or Reel on Android without it looking fuzzy and choppy. The only option is to record with my phone camera app, then upload the video to Instagram, TikTok, etc. Third-party camera app support is a mess, and here’s to hoping we can take a step or two in the right direction with Android 14. Google continues to upgrade and improve its camera API, but it’s not good enough.

Bard and AI

It’s pretty clear that AI (artificial intelligence) systems like ChatGPT are here to stay. The market is exploding with new AI tools daily. Sure, Google is testing Bard, and we can sort of use it on Android phones, but it would be neat to see Google integrate aspects of its AI bot into our smartphones beyond the Google Assistant.

Honestly, it’s probably far too early for those types of massive changes, but we’re already seeing Microsoft Bing do it, so nothing is impossible.

Google Lens Improvements (Like Lift Subject)

Tapping, holding, and instantly pulling a subject out of an image, or removing the background, is wildly helpful. It’s nothing new, but being able to do it easily is a different story.

As usual, we’re loving another iOS feature not quite available on Android. However, it’s important to remember that this varies by device. We have this feature with Samsung’s One UI 5.1, but stock Android and many other smartphones still don’t.

Whether this comes in the form of updates to Google Lens or Google Photos, we want an easier way to remove the background or lift subjects from photos. Apple’s Visual Lookup recently gained a way to tap, hold, and copy/paste any subject from an image, making removing the background super simple.

Better Backup and Restore

When it comes to backing up an Android smartphone, then restoring the entire setup on a new phone, there’s a lot left to be desired. You can easily transfer everything from an old phone to a new one, but that’s not always an option, especially if a phone breaks.

With Android, we use Google Drive, and Google Photos, and backup most information with a Google account, then restore it. Sure, it works fairly well and has vastly improved over the years, but it’s still not nearly as user-friendly or an all-in-one tool as Apple offers.

The system is easy enough for me, but I can’t say the same about my parents. I don’t want to spend hours restoring my family member’s devices, and I doubt I’m the only one.

Faster Updates

Last but not least, I have to mention faster software updates. It’s a complaint as old as Android itself. And while Google puts a massive effort into quick and timely updates, not to mention longer device lifecycle support, it’s no secret that software updates remain a big issue.

It’s great that every device after the Pixel 6 is guaranteed five years of updates, but it’s a bit frustrating when those are often late or delayed.

Even Google’s own Pixel line seems to struggle with updates. At this point, the monthly software updates arrive quicker from Samsung, and time and time again, Google’s delivered an update late or delayed monthly Pixel drops.

As a whole, the Android beta program has vastly improved bigger update timelines for partners like Samsung, OnePlus, and others, but as usual, there’s always room to be better.

On the plus side, from what we’ve seen so far, the Android 14 update will deliver improved privacy and security, faster and more responsive phones, better notifications, improved gesture navigation controls, and more customization, to name a few.

We expect another Android 14 beta this month, stable updates in June and July, with an official release date near the end of summer or in August. Stay up to date by joining our free daily newsletter.