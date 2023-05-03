Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Nothing’s Second Smartphone Will Light Up the Summer

And it will actually launch in the U.S.

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

| 1 min read
The Nothing Phone 1 on a table.
A photo of the Nothing Phone 1. Josh Hendrickson / Review Geek

At a glance, the Nothing Phone 1 may seem a bit gimmicky—it lights up, it’s got a weird name, and so on. But the Phone 1 is a solid device with a very appealing price tag. Now, Nothing is gearing up to launch its second smartphone, the creatively-named Nothing Phone 2.

The news here is pretty straightforward. Nothing says that the Phone 2 will launch in “summer 2023” and confirms that a U.S. launch will occur at some point (possibly after the U.K. and Europe launch). The Phone 1 never got an official U.S. release (though it got plenty of coverage in North America), so we’re happy to see Nothing come to its senses.

Nothing Phone 1 Review: A Surprisingly Good Phone With a Party Trick
RELATEDNothing Phone 1 Review: A Surprisingly Good Phone With a Party Trick

Along with this release window, Nothing shared a short animation to tease the Phone 2. It’s really just an illustration of some white hardware with a red blinking light (maybe a notification LED). The original Nothing Phone has a bunch of integrated lights, so it’s safe to assume that the Phone 2 will create a light show of its own.

An exact launch date for the Nothing Phone 2 is unknown. But if you want to be the first to see the phone, register for Nothing’s launch event. The company will email you new information and give you a heads-up when a launch date is set.

Source: Nothing

