Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Reebok Floatride Energy 5 Review: Daily running shoes big on stability
Kizik Roamer Review: My New Go-To Sneakers
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Wired Gaming Mouse Review: No Fuss Solution
Lenovo Slim Pro 7 AMD 14-Inch Review: Excellent Features at a Fair Price
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

ESPN Doubles Down on Plan to Leave Cable TV, Eventually

Could ESPN be the last straw for cable TV?

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
ESPN app icon on an Apple TV
Justin Duino / Review Geek

ESPN, the Entertainment and Sports Programming Network, has been a staple on cable TV dating back to 1979. However, its days could be numbered with the rise in live TV streaming, subscription deals, and cord-cutters.

We’ve heard a lot of rumors about ESPN’s future over the last few years. According to various reports, the network will eventually shift its strategy and become a direct-to-consumer option similar to ESPN+ but for its entire programming lineup. The big question is when.

During Disney’s 2023 earnings call for quarter one, CEO Bob Iger said, “Regarding ESPN and when we might make the shift, if you’re asking me, is the shift inevitable? The answer is yes, but I’m not going to give you any sense of when that could be.” The CEO mentioned it’d need to make the shift when it makes sense for the bottom line and when pricing and subscriber counts could align best.

The Best Streaming Services for Sports: NFL, NBA, MLB, and NCAA
RELATEDThe Best Streaming Services for Sports: NFL, NBA, MLB, and NCAA

The shift to online streaming has been a long time coming. For the first time since 1994, the NFL Sunday Ticket is no longer available from DirecTV, and starting this year will be available directly to consumers through YouTube or the YouTube TV streaming service. We’ll have to wait and see how that move plays out, which is likely part of the reason ESPN is so cautious about the switch.

Currently, you can only watch the full lineup of ESPN sports programming through traditional cable TV or with the ESPN app when it’s connected to a cable TV service. Essentially, you still have to have cable. The company does offer a decent selection on ESPN+, its streaming platform that costs $10 per month, but it’s only a fraction of the traditional service.

In a recent interview with Bloomberg, ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro gave us a few updates. Going as far as to say, “We’re going to get to a point where we take our entire network, our flagship programming, and make it available direct to consumers.” He followed that up by saying that’s a “when,” not an “if.”

That’s a bold statement that suggests the company is doubling down on its end goal. It’s only a matter of time before one of the biggest things holding traditional cable TV together, ESPN, jumps ship.

When that could happen, though, is anyone’s guess. ESPN has several deals in place through at least 2025. However, we’re already seeing Disney try to push the entire NBA season onto ESPN+ by 2025, which could be the first of many moves before the platform finally ditches cable TV.

via Bloomberg

Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »