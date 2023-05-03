Buying Guides
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
Google Quietly Fixed Some Chromecast Performance Problems

More useable storage, less lag.

Andrew Heinzman
| 1 min read
Person holding a Chromecast remote infront of a tv with Google TV open
Jordan Gloor / Review Geek

The Google TV platform is fairly advanced and impressive. But users often find that, after a few months, their Google TV devices begin to suffer from strange performance issues. Most of these problems are related to storage space, and Google is finally pushing a fix.

In a new support post, Google says that it’s using Android App Bundles to reduce the size of Google TV apps by about 25% each. It’s also introducing a new Hibernation feature, which forces apps to sleep if they haven’t been used for 30 days.

Google TV should also feel a lot more responsive. Recent updates allow the Google TV software to load faster, and according to Google, you should notice less lag between your remote control and on-screen actions. (Unfortunately, Google doesn’t specify which updates it’s talking about.)

Chromecast with Google TV (4K) Review: Roku Should Be Worried
RELATEDChromecast with Google TV (4K) Review: Roku Should Be Worried

These improvements are rolling out now (and may have already reached your Google TV device). So, if you own a Chromecast with Google TV, fire it up and see if it feels snappier. You should also notice a performance improvement on smart TVs that utilize the Google TV software. (There’s no word on Android TV improvements, though.)

Note that this isn’t the first time Google has “fixed” performance issues on Google TV. We plan to sit down, watch some TV, and see if the Google TV platform is noticeably better than it was before.

Source: Google

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »