Mustang Mach-E Returns with Price Cut and Increased Range

Now that Ford’s overcome its battery problem, it’s re-opening Mustang Mach-E orders with new, lower pricing. The carmaker also upgraded the battery technology in its standard-range Mach-E trims, providing a small boost in range and recharge time.

This news comes as a bit of a surprise, as Ford already cut Mach-E pricing in January to compete with Tesla. Anyway, standard-range models of the Mach-E (RWD and AWD) get a $3,000 price cut, bringing their prices down to $42,995 and $48,995, respectively. (Premium standard-range options get a larger $4,000 price cut, so you’ll spend $46,995 on the Premium RWD model and $49,995 on the Premium AWD variant).

Of course, these standard-range models also get a new lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery. While LFP batteries are a bit less energy-dense than nickel manganese cobalt (NMC or NCM) options, they provide increased longevity and durability. Plus, these particular batteries reduce the Mach-E’s recharge time (by only a few minutes) and boost the car’s range and performance.

Ford promises a minimum 250-mile EPA range from upgraded RWD Mach-E models. The AWD and dual-motor variants now sport a minimum 226-mile EPA range. In 2022, the minimum Mach-E range was just 211 miles, so this is a small but notable improvement. (Interestingly, standard-range AWD models now run at 311 hp, an increase of 45 hp.)

Higher trim options also get a price cut—the Mach-E GT now costs $4,000 less, while the California Route 1 edition is $1,000 cheaper. Ford’s optional GT Performance Edition upgrade, which adds machined-face aluminum wheels, premium seating, MagneRide active suspension, and other perks to your Mach-E, also gets a $1,000 discount.

You can order the Mustang Mach-E on Ford’s website, though you’ll need to select a dealer in your area to do so. Bear in mind that these price cuts are due to a “price war” with Tesla—there’s a chance that prices will continue to decrease.