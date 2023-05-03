Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Reebok Floatride Energy 5 Review: Daily running shoes big on stability
Kizik Roamer Review: My New Go-To Sneakers
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Wired Gaming Mouse Review: No Fuss Solution
Lenovo Slim Pro 7 AMD 14-Inch Review: Excellent Features at a Fair Price
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Mustang Mach-E Returns with Price Cut and Increased Range

Thank you, Tesla price war.

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The Ford Mustang Mach-E in white.
Ford

Now that Ford’s overcome its battery problem, it’s re-opening Mustang Mach-E orders with new, lower pricing. The carmaker also upgraded the battery technology in its standard-range Mach-E trims, providing a small boost in range and recharge time.

This news comes as a bit of a surprise, as Ford already cut Mach-E pricing in January to compete with Tesla. Anyway, standard-range models of the Mach-E (RWD and AWD) get a $3,000 price cut, bringing their prices down to $42,995 and $48,995, respectively. (Premium standard-range options get a larger $4,000 price cut, so you’ll spend $46,995 on the Premium RWD model and $49,995 on the Premium AWD variant).

Of course, these standard-range models also get a new lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery. While LFP batteries are a bit less energy-dense than nickel manganese cobalt (NMC or NCM) options, they provide increased longevity and durability. Plus, these particular batteries reduce the Mach-E’s recharge time (by only a few minutes) and boost the car’s range and performance.

Ford promises a minimum 250-mile EPA range from upgraded RWD Mach-E models. The AWD and dual-motor variants now sport a minimum 226-mile EPA range. In 2022, the minimum Mach-E range was just 211 miles, so this is a small but notable improvement. (Interestingly, standard-range AWD models now run at 311 hp, an increase of 45 hp.)

Higher trim options also get a price cut—the Mach-E GT now costs $4,000 less, while the California Route 1 edition is $1,000 cheaper. Ford’s optional GT Performance Edition upgrade, which adds machined-face aluminum wheels, premium seating, MagneRide active suspension, and other perks to your Mach-E, also gets a $1,000 discount.

You can order the Mustang Mach-E on Ford’s website, though you’ll need to select a dealer in your area to do so. Bear in mind that these price cuts are due to a “price war” with Tesla—there’s a chance that prices will continue to decrease.

Source: Ford via Ars Technica

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »