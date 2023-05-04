Your Galaxy Watch Will Become a Sleep Coach Later This Year

Coming later this year, the One UI 5 Watch update will enhance your Galaxy Watch’s capabilities, especially in regard to sleep tracking. Healthy sleep habits are at the forefront of this update, including some changes that make it easier to access and understand your sleep data.

A new Sleep Insights UI allows you to quickly see your sleep score, along with metrics like blood oxygen levels, snoring, and sleep phases. And Samsung’s Sleep Coaching feature, which compares your sleeping habits to animals and lets you know how to improve your sleep, will be fully accessible from your Galaxy Watch—previously, you had to check your phone for the full Sleep Coaching details.

Interestingly, Samsung will also make it easier to connect the Galaxy Watch with SmartThings devices. Using a sleep routine, the Galaxy Watch will automatically detect when you fall asleep and carry out a series of predetermined tasks. It can turn off your smart bulbs or lock your door when you fall asleep, for example, or disable notifications and dim your smartphone’s screen.

The One UI 5 Watch update will also improve emergency services on the Galaxy Watch. If you make an SOS call, for example, emergency services will be able to see your location and Medical Information. Samsung will also enable Fall Detection by default for all users above a certain (unspecified) age.

Samsung will launch the One UI 5 Watch update alongside the Galaxy Watch 6, which should arrive in August (assuming that Samsung follows last year’s schedule). Users with a Galaxy Watch 4 or 5 can register for the One UI 5 Watch beta program from the Samsung Members app.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 40mm Track your health, stress, sleep, and exercise with Samsung's excellent Galaxy Watch 5. Made with durable hardware and a snappy processor, this is the best Android smartwatch available today.