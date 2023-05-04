Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Reebok Floatride Energy 5 Review: Daily running shoes big on stability
Kizik Roamer Review: My New Go-To Sneakers
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
ESR HaloLock Geo Wallet Stand Review: A Fantastic Find My Accessory
HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Wired Gaming Mouse Review: No Fuss Solution
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Your Galaxy Watch Will Become a Sleep Coach Later This Year

Just wait for the One UI 5 Watch update.

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
A Galaxy Watch 5 Pro hanging on a bike
Josh Hendrickson / Review Geek

Coming later this year, the One UI 5 Watch update will enhance your Galaxy Watch’s capabilities, especially in regard to sleep tracking. Healthy sleep habits are at the forefront of this update, including some changes that make it easier to access and understand your sleep data.

A new Sleep Insights UI allows you to quickly see your sleep score, along with metrics like blood oxygen levels, snoring, and sleep phases. And Samsung’s Sleep Coaching feature, which compares your sleeping habits to animals and lets you know how to improve your sleep, will be fully accessible from your Galaxy Watch—previously, you had to check your phone for the full Sleep Coaching details.

Interestingly, Samsung will also make it easier to connect the Galaxy Watch with SmartThings devices. Using a sleep routine, the Galaxy Watch will automatically detect when you fall asleep and carry out a series of predetermined tasks. It can turn off your smart bulbs or lock your door when you fall asleep, for example, or disable notifications and dim your smartphone’s screen.

1 of 3
Sleep Insights and Coaching on One UI 5.
Samsung
Personalized heart rate zone illustration for One UI 5.
Samsung
Personalized heart rate zone illustration for One UI 5.
Samsung
Navigate to Slide Number 1
Navigate to Slide Number 2
Navigate to Slide Number 3
You're Tracking Your Sleep Wrong
RELATEDYou're Tracking Your Sleep Wrong

The One UI 5 Watch update will also improve emergency services on the Galaxy Watch. If you make an SOS call, for example, emergency services will be able to see your location and Medical Information. Samsung will also enable Fall Detection by default for all users above a certain (unspecified) age.

Samsung will launch the One UI 5 Watch update alongside the Galaxy Watch 6, which should arrive in August (assuming that Samsung follows last year’s schedule). Users with a Galaxy Watch 4 or 5 can register for the One UI 5 Watch beta program from the Samsung Members app.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 40mm

Track your health, stress, sleep, and exercise with Samsung's excellent Galaxy Watch 5. Made with durable hardware and a snappy processor, this is the best Android smartwatch available today.

Amazon

$219.00
$279.99 Save 22%

Best Buy

$219.99
$279.99 Save 21%

Samsung

$219.99
$279.99 Save 21%

Source: Samsung

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »