Plexamp Can Now Build Playlists Using ChatGPT

Plexamp allows you to build a personal music streaming service with your own collection of music. And, in an odd twist, it’s also the first music streaming app to offer ChatGPT integration—the Plexamp 4.7.0 update lets you build highly specific playlists using natural language prompts.

This ChatGPT integration, called Sonic Sage, is both impressive and innovative. Plex explains that you can ask the Sonic Sage to build a playlist of “mellow ballads by heavy metal bands,” or “70s grooves by powerhouse women.” Nothing is off limits, provided that you can actually set up Sonic Sage.

Sonic Sage requires a TIDAL subscription, presumably because TIDAL’s music metadata is more robust than what you’ll find in most Plex libraries (but Sonic Sage uses both your local library and TIDAL’s music collection, so I may be wrong). I should also note that, according to Plex co-founder Elan Feingold, locally-stored songs that are very obscure will mostly go ignored by Sonic Sage.

After you get a TIDAL subscription (which you can purchase through Plex), you need to create an OpenAI developer account and retrieve your unique API key. This API key will allow Plexamp to interface with ChatGPT (paste the key into Plexamp’s settings). Then, make sure you’re using the latest version of Plex Media Server and the Plexamp app, and enable Experimental Features on your server.

If you’ve met all of this criteria, Sonic Sage should appear in the Plexamp search tab. It isn’t the most user-friendly setup process, but if you can get everything together (and are willing to pay for TIDAL), the feature is worth the trouble.

Along with Sonic Sage, the Plexamp 4.7.0 update allows you to rearrange the Plexamp home screen and create custom home screen hubs. There are also several small improvements, including more localized languages and an update to Plexamp’s AutoEQ presets.