News

Get Extra Fubo Sports Channels at No Extra Charge

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008.

1 min read
FuboTV channels
fuboTV

Sports fans may have a good reason to switch how they pay for Fubo. The streaming platform has begun sending emails out to subscribers, offering them seven sports channels if they change their payment plans from monthly to quarterly.

The channels include MLB Network, NHL Network, NBA TV, Tennis Channel, SEC Network, AAC Network ESPNU, and ESPN News. The new pan is called “Pro Quarterly” and costs $224.97 every three months, which works out to $74.99 per month.

However, you can’t get this deal just by going to Fubo’s website and changing your payment information. Cord Cutters News reports that the company is emailing customers individually with the offer. So, if you’re a Fubo subscriber, you should check your email and make sure you check your Promotions filter if you use Gmail.

Fubo offers three Pro pricing plans: Pro, Elite, and Premier. Pro is good for the basics and provides more than 156 channels. Premiere has over 218 channels and can stream 130+ events in 4K. And Premier gives you more than 227 channels and lets you stream on up to 10 screens. The plans cost $74.99, $84.99, and $94.99 per month, respectively.

Source: Cord Cutters News

 

