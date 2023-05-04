Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Reebok Floatride Energy 5 Review: Daily running shoes big on stability
Kizik Roamer Review: My New Go-To Sneakers
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
ESR HaloLock Geo Wallet Stand Review: A Fantastic Find My Accessory
HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Wired Gaming Mouse Review: No Fuss Solution
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Here’s When Your Hard Drive Might Fail, According to Backblaze Data

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 2 min read
A pile of hard drives with their discs exposed. There's nasty dust and fingerprints all over the drives.
Doug McLean/Shutterstock.com
According to Backblaze data, HDDs have an have a 1.40% chance of failing within any given year. Most HDD failures occur at 2.5 years of continuous use, but if an HDD survives past this age, it should continue working for a long time.

Every few months, Backblaze publishes a failure rate analysis of the HDDs in its massive data centers. And the latest Backblaze report is quite revealing—it estimates the likelihood of a random drive failure, and it shows us when the average failure occurs in an HDD’s lifespan. Still, there are major caveats to this data.

The most important metric here, at least for our purposes, is annualized failure rate or AFR. Don’t let your eyes glaze over—AFR describes the likelihood of an HDD failure within one calendar year of continuous use. Backblaze’s latest data, which includes 236,893 HDDs of differing models and capacities, shows an average lifetime AFR of 1.40%.

Many of the drives contributing to this metric are more than a few years old. So, we can estimate that any HDD, ignoring its model or age, has about a 1.40% chance of kicking the bucket at any given year of continuous use. (Note that Backblaze’s data takes previous lifetime AFR estimates into account. If you only look at data from Q1 of 2023, Backblaze found an average 1.54% AFR.)

I should also note that, although Seagate drives experienced a ridiculously high 2.28% AFR within Q1 of 2023, most of Backblaze’s Seagate drives are between five and seven years old. Failure at that age is not a surprise.

But when will your hard drive die? Unfortunately, we don’t have a great answer to that question. Most HDD failures occur at the 2.5-year mark, according to Backblaze data. But this particular data point only includes drives that experienced failure. Meaning that if an HDD does not fail within its first three years of operation, it should continue to work for a long time.

Why You Should Buy an HDD Instead of a SSD (Sometimes)
RELATEDWhy You Should Buy an HDD Instead of a SSD (Sometimes)

This phenomenon, called a “bathtub curve,” is fairly common in the world of mechanical hardware. If a product is subject to the “bathtub curve,” there’s a greater chance of mechanical failure at the early and late stages of its lifespan. Failures in the middle of a mechanical product’s expected lifespan are somewhat uncommon. (Anyway, it may be prudent to buy HDDs with 3-year warranties, rather than 2-year warranties.)

Of course, Backblaze’s data is imperfect and constantly changing. And because Backblaze’s testing occurs within a professional data storage environment, its data is more useful to hardcore computer users. Still, it’s some of the only real-world data we have on continuous HDD performance within a controlled environment.

This is also a good reminder that hard drives fail, and that you should back up any important data ASAP. Try to keep two local backups and one remote backup (in the cloud, for example) to ensure that a random act of nature won’t destroy all of your data.

The Best NAS Hard Drives of 2023

Seagate IronWolf Pro 8TB NAS
Best NAS Hard Drive Overall
Seagate IronWolf Pro 8TB NAS
Amazon

$172.00
$234.99 Save 27%

Western Digital Red Plus 4TB NAS
Best Value NAS Hard Drive
Western Digital Red Plus 4TB NAS
Amazon
Seagate IronWolf 18TB NAS
Best High Capacity NAS Hard Drive for Home
Seagate IronWolf 18TB NAS
Amazon

$299.99
 

Seagate Exos X20 20TB Enterprise HDD
Best High-Capacity NAS Hard Drive for Business
Seagate Exos X20 20TB Enterprise HDD
Amazon

$349.99
 

Western Digital Red SA500
Best NAS Solid State Drive
Western Digital Red SA500
Amazon

$61.99
$79.99 Save 23%

Source: Backblaze

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »